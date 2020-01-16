Jones|Carter On-Boards Travis Bousquet to Lead Site Development Team in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Bousquet, PE, has joined Texas-based civil engineering firm Jones|Carter in North Texas as Manager of Site Development. He brings more than 25 years of experience in planning, designing, permitting, and construction administration for commercial and industrial projects.
"We are excited to add Travis to our team," said Darren Willis, Senior Vice President of Site Development at Jones|Carter. "Travis brings local, regional, and national experience specializing in both large projects and smaller pad sites. His experience will enhance our ability to provide a high level of service to our clients."
Travis has managed a variety of projects throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. He also maintains a Professional Engineering license in Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Travis is an active member of the Texas Society of Civil Engineers and has served on both the Denton and Argyle Chambers of Commerce.
"During my career I have held a number of leadership roles. In those positions, I learned the importance of collaboration and communication, both of which Jones|Carter does well," said Bousquet. "The team members are passionate about providing quality services and building strong relationships. I am excited to be a part of this team."
About Jones|Carter
For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.
Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
346-231-0939
cnichols@jonescarter.com
