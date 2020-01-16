Jones|Carter On-Boards Travis Bousquet to Lead Site Development Team in North Texas

"We are excited to add Travis to our team," said Darren Willis, Senior Vice President of Site Development at Jones|Carter. "Travis brings local, regional, and national experience specializing in both large projects and smaller pad sites. His experience will enhance our ability to provide a high level of service to our clients."

Travis has managed a variety of projects throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. He also maintains a Professional Engineering license in Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Travis is an active member of the Texas Society of Civil Engineers and has served on both the Denton and Argyle Chambers of Commerce.

"During my career I have held a number of leadership roles. In those positions, I learned the importance of collaboration and communication, both of which Jones|Carter does well," said Bousquet. "The team members are passionate about providing quality services and building strong relationships. I am excited to be a part of this team."

About Jones|Carter

For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.

Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

346-231-0939

cnichols@jonescarter.com

SOURCE Jones|Carter

Related Links

www.jonescarter.com

