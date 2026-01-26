JonesTrading Announces Enhanced Private Markets Platform and Appoints Jon Jefferies as Managing Director of Private Markets

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced the launch of its enhanced Private Markets platform, extending the firm's long-standing agency trading principles into private market transactions. The firm also announced the appointment of Jon Jefferies as Managing Director of Private Markets, responsible for leading and scaling the business.

For more than 50 years, JonesTrading has built one of Wall Street's deepest institutional networks, engaging weekly with over 1,500 hedge fund, mutual fund, pension, ultra-high-net-worth, and family office clients, supported by over 70 hybrid research and sales traders. The firm is now applying the same core principles that have defined its public markets success – dependability, speed, scale, trust, and long-standing relationships, to private markets execution.

Leveraging its broad institutional distribution, JonesTrading believes it is well positioned to become a meaningful provider of liquidity in an increasingly fragmented private markets landscape.

"Our expansion into private markets is a natural evolution of the core competencies that have driven JonesTrading's success for decades," said Jon Jefferies, Managing Director of Private Markets. "By applying the same disciplined processes, strategic approach, and robust institutional distribution that underpin our public markets business, we aim to deliver reliable, differentiated, and discreet solutions at scale."

Alan Hill, CEO at JonesTrading, added: "Jonathan Jefferies is a highly respected member of our team, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead this initiative. His experience, reputation and leadership make him exceptionally well suited to build this business and represent JonesTrading."

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

