Jongno District in Seoul partners with Nuvilab Food AI to innovate Childcare Nutrition

News provided by

Nuvilab

28 Feb, 2024, 11:24 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jongno District, known for its innovative and central role in Seoul, South Korea, is attracting attention with its pioneering efforts to revolutionize early childhood education in childcare centers. With 66 Childcare Centers spread across the district, including 31 Public, 7 Private, and 28 Corporate Childcare Centers, the Jongno District is leading the charge in meeting the evolving needs of its young population.

Continue Reading
A child scanning his tray with Nuvilab's AI Food Scanner at a Childcare Center in Jongno District
A child scanning his tray with Nuvilab's AI Food Scanner at a Childcare Center in Jongno District

As birth rates rapidly decline, the district is prioritizing extensive childcare services and creating supportive learning environments for children. A major concern is children's dietary habits, with issues such as inadequate nutrition and rising obesity rates. Parents have long been concerned about the quality of meals provided in Childcare Centers.

To tackle these challenges, Jongno District has partnered with Nuvilab to introduce the 'Yum-yum Kids' solution, which involves integrating AI Food Scanners into childcare centers. The initiative, launched as a pilot program in March 2023, has revolutionized meal management and positively impacted children's dietary habits. By analyzing children's food intake before and after meals, the AI Food Scanning technology efficiently identifies food intake rate, leading to improved nutritional awareness. Furthermore, the AI Food Scanner offers individualized nutritional analysis for each child, highlighting essential factors such as calories, protein, fat, and carbohydrates.

The impact of Nuvilab's AI Food Scanner goes beyond nutritional consumption analysis. With engaging features displaying character expressions based on meal consumption, mealtimes for children have become more enjoyable, promoting balanced eating habits. Additionally, it generates daily reports for the parents, enhancing transparency and enabling them to support their children's healthy eating habits. Parents can use the reports to have visibility of their children's meals outside the home and supplement any missing nutrients accordingly.

Following the success of the pilot program, Nuvilab's 'Yum-yum Kids' solution has been expanded to all Childcare Centers in Jongno District as of January 2024. Initial participation involved over 220 children, leading to a 90% satisfaction rate among parents and an 88% increase in confidence in Childcare Centers.

The innovation in Jongno District has attracted international attention. Being recognized as the Smart City by the Korean Government, delegates from Taiwan and Japan have visited to explore the innovative AI Food Scanner, highlighting its potential for global impact. This year, Nuvilab seeks to expand its presence in the Korean market in line with children's development and intends to extend its reach to the global market, providing valuable food insights targeting hospitality, sports, healthcare, military, and corporate canteens.

SOURCE Nuvilab

Also from this source

Nuvilab Innovates Inpatient Nutrition with Food AI at Alexandra Hospital Singapore

Nuvilab Innovates Inpatient Nutrition with Food AI at Alexandra Hospital Singapore

Nuvilab, a leading Food AI company, has announced the expansion of its healthcare services by providing a Nutrition Management Solution for...
Nuvilab Wins the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award standing alongside Global Companies

Nuvilab Wins the 9th KGCCI Innovation Award standing alongside Global Companies

The Food Vision AI startup Nuvilab, led by CEO Kim Dae-hoon, was awarded the "9th KGCCI Innovation Award", organized by the Korean-German Chamber of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.