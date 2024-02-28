Jongno District in Seoul partners with Nuvilab Food AI to innovate Childcare Nutrition

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jongno District, known for its innovative and central role in Seoul, South Korea, is attracting attention with its pioneering efforts to revolutionize early childhood education in childcare centers. With 66 Childcare Centers spread across the district, including 31 Public, 7 Private, and 28 Corporate Childcare Centers, the Jongno District is leading the charge in meeting the evolving needs of its young population.

A child scanning his tray with Nuvilab's AI Food Scanner at a Childcare Center in Jongno District

As birth rates rapidly decline, the district is prioritizing extensive childcare services and creating supportive learning environments for children. A major concern is children's dietary habits, with issues such as inadequate nutrition and rising obesity rates. Parents have long been concerned about the quality of meals provided in Childcare Centers.

To tackle these challenges, Jongno District has partnered with Nuvilab to introduce the 'Yum-yum Kids' solution, which involves integrating AI Food Scanners into childcare centers. The initiative, launched as a pilot program in March 2023, has revolutionized meal management and positively impacted children's dietary habits. By analyzing children's food intake before and after meals, the AI Food Scanning technology efficiently identifies food intake rate, leading to improved nutritional awareness. Furthermore, the AI Food Scanner offers individualized nutritional analysis for each child, highlighting essential factors such as calories, protein, fat, and carbohydrates.

The impact of Nuvilab's AI Food Scanner goes beyond nutritional consumption analysis. With engaging features displaying character expressions based on meal consumption, mealtimes for children have become more enjoyable, promoting balanced eating habits. Additionally, it generates daily reports for the parents, enhancing transparency and enabling them to support their children's healthy eating habits. Parents can use the reports to have visibility of their children's meals outside the home and supplement any missing nutrients accordingly.

Following the success of the pilot program, Nuvilab's 'Yum-yum Kids' solution has been expanded to all Childcare Centers in Jongno District as of January 2024. Initial participation involved over 220 children, leading to a 90% satisfaction rate among parents and an 88% increase in confidence in Childcare Centers.

The innovation in Jongno District has attracted international attention. Being recognized as the Smart City by the Korean Government, delegates from Taiwan and Japan have visited to explore the innovative AI Food Scanner, highlighting its potential for global impact. This year, Nuvilab seeks to expand its presence in the Korean market in line with children's development and intends to extend its reach to the global market, providing valuable food insights targeting hospitality, sports, healthcare, military, and corporate canteens.

