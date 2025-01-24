Jonny Gomes, 2X MLB World Series Champion, Joins Indie Pro Agency as Agent

Gomes' addition to the independent sports agency solidifies the group as a prime destination for amateur and pro baseball players

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jonny Gomes, former MLB standout and World Series champion, will join Indie Pro, an independent sports agency that represents and advises both amateur and professional baseball players, as full agent.

Founded by recognized media executive, Joe Poletto, and veteran sports agent, Chris Lemonis, Indie Pro is committed to maximizing players' personal and professional potential through unrivaled, player-centric support and guidance.

With the addition of Gomes and his extensive MLB experience, Indie Pro expects to continue signing and advising new top talent sourced from high school, college, and overseas, as well as expand their professional minor and major league client roster.

"I've invested my entire life to perfecting the game of baseball," says Gomes. "Joining Indie Pro affords me the amazing opportunity to continue my career in pro baseball, while also helping develop and elevate our players' talent so they can maximize their potential and reach the next level."

With its core group of former professional players as well as their vast network of scouts, managers, and executives across professional baseball, Indie Pro continues to position itself as a powerful and successful independent sports agency hyper-focused on personal attention, development, and guidance.

"Massive agencies can't compete with our ability to connect with our players on a personal level while also helping them become better players," says Lemonis, co-founder. "With Jonny on board, we've added yet another layer of wisdom and experience that our clients can tap into whenever they want—Jonny knows major league baseball from the inside out and understands what it takes for our players to get there, and that's what sets him apart from other agents."

As a 13-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Gomes built a reputation for his hustle and determination, and was lauded for his attention to detail and fierce competitive spirit.

"I'm excited to transfer my tenacity as a player into the role of agent," says Gomes. "My reputation is my most valuable asset, and I plan on personally protecting and caring for our players on and off the field while helping them achieve at the very highest level."

To learn more about Indie Pro, please visit: indiepro.com

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. Poletto is the founder of Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company, as well as Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects which he launched in 2019. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music, an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as Nor Cal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation, both charitable foundations helping children succeed.

About Chris Lemonis

As a 12-year professional baseball player and veteran agent and advisor, Chris Lemonis offers clients an elite, player-centric management experience. His vast network of contacts combined with his dedication to optimizing player potential has earned Chris a reputation as a trusted partner and colleague among athletes, coaches, teams, executives, and scouts worldwide. Equipped with a deep understanding of the mechanics of the industry combined with his ability to assist players personally, physically, and mentally, Chris continuously provides clients with expert guidance from draft day through retirement.

About Jonny Gomes

Jonny Gomes is a professional baseball coach and former MLB outfielder. Gomes played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals. He is a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, as well as the 2012 recipient of the Dave Stewart Community Service Award. Gomes is currently involved in several charitable endeavors and devotes much of his time to giving back to the community.

