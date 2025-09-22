JonnyPops Launches Magical New Products: Unicorn Twist Pops and First-Ever Freeze Dried Minis

Whether you're chasing unicorns or simply looking for a better-for-you snack for the car, classroom, or campsite, the latest launches from JonnyPops are about more than just great taste – they're about celebrating everyday magic with simple ingredients and real joy.

"At JonnyPops, we're always dreaming up new amazing products," said Erik Brust, Co-Founder of JonnyPops. "With Unicorn Twist and Freeze Dried Minis, we're creating pops that are totally new formats to the world – whether that means a new reason to smile in the freezer aisle or crunchy on-the-go pops in your backpack, we can't wait for our fans to try them out."

Introducing: Organic Unicorn Twist Enchanted Fruit Punch Pops

A swirl of flavor and fun, JonnyPops' new Unicorn Twist Pops feature a never-before-seen twisty shape designed to resemble a unicorn horn – made to delight snackers of all ages. Bursting with enchanted fruit-forward flavor layers like Fruit Punch, Cherry, Orange, Lemonade, Green Apple, and Blue Raspberry, this new pop is a dream come true for unicorn believers and everyday joy seekers alike.

Unicorn Twist Pops also introduce JonnyPops' first-ever round stick, printed with uniquely magical kind deeds like "Sprinkle joy today!" and "Give a magical compliment!" Fans can even save their sticks to earn limited-edition "Kindness is Golden" rewards, including a Unicorn Plush Toy and Unicorn Brick Kit.

Availability: Exclusively at Kroger and Kroger Banner Stores nationwide beginning September 22. Learn more at jonnypops.com/unicorn .

New Innovation: Freeze Dried Minis – The Melt-Free Pop You Can Take Anywhere

JonnyPops is redefining snack time with the launch of Freeze Dried Minis – the first-ever freeze dried pops on a stick. These game-changing pops deliver all the delicious flavor of JonnyPops' classic cream pops, now in a new crunchy, melt-free format that's shelf-stable and ready to go wherever life takes you.

Made with fruit, cream, cane sugar, water, and salt, Freeze Dried Minis come in three flavors: Strawberries & Cream, Raspberries, Blueberries & Cream, and Mangos & Cream.

Perfect for on-the-go snacking, these individually wrapped minis are mess-free and ready for lunchboxes, backpacks, or adventures anywhere. Launching just in time for the back-to-school season, they bring a taste of summer to snack time – no melting required. Available now at select Target locations, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, Fred Meyer, and more retailers soon.

For more information and locations to find JonnyPops near you, please visit www.jonnypops.com .

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!" JonnyPops mission has always been to make delicious, magical products and to make the world a kinder place. JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 150+ people, and pops are sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including product news, new flavors, and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

SOURCE JonnyPops