JOOLA Settles Propulsion Core Patent Dispute with Proton

Proton acknowledges JOOLA's patents; agrees to discontinue infringing paddle

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOOLA, a globally recognized leader in racquet sports equipment, today announced it has reached a settlement with Proton, resolving all claims from the patent infringement litigation JOOLA filed with the International Trade Commission (ITC) on April 7, 2026. The settlements concern JOOLA's proprietary Propulsion Core technology — specifically as embodied in the Proton Flamingo pickleball paddle.

JOOLA's Propulsion Core technology is protected by a portfolio of utility and design patents. In reaching these agreements, Proton has recognized JOOLA's innovation and acknowledged JOOLA's contributions to advancing the sport of pickleball.

"JOOLA's Propulsion Core technology is the foundation of the modern pickleball paddle, and we are pleased to have reached a resolution with Proton," said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. "We will continue to pursue fair outcomes with the remaining defendants as we protect the technology we built that defines the modern game."

As part of the agreement, Proton will continue to sell the affected products through the summer. Proton will mark the affected products with JOOLA's propulsion core patent numbers, and will add a "Powered by JOOLA" sticker to the packaging. All manufacturing of the affected products will be discontinued immediately.

"We respect JOOLA's intellectual property and its impact on the pickleball paddle market, as well as JOOLA's role as a leader in technical innovation. We are glad to resolve this matter constructively," said Charles Darling, Founder and CEO of Proton.

As of today, JOOLA has settled with three brands that were listed in the initial lawsuit; Proton, Paddletek, and ProXr. The resolution with these brands does not affect the ongoing ITC litigation against the remaining eight defendants named in the April 7, 2026 filing. JOOLA remains committed to protecting its full intellectual property portfolio.

About JOOLA

Founded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, JOOLA continues to lead the way in racquet sports, providing athletes and enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel at every level. JOOLA's roster of world-class athletes includes Ben Johns, the world's No. 1 ranked men's pickleball player, along with Anna Bright, Federico Staksrud, Tyson McGuffin, Hugo Calderano and other top professionals. For more information, visit www.joola.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

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Phone: 312-213-0300

SOURCE JOOLA