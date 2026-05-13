JOOLA and Paddletek Group Settle Patent Dispute

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOOLA and Paddletek Group announced today they have reached a settlement resolving all claims between the parties arising from the patent infringement litigation JOOLA filed with the International Trade Commission (ITC) on April 7, 2026. The settlements concern the Paddletek Reserve, HoneyFoam™, and ProXR Signature Jolt.

"We are grateful Paddletek and ProXR Pickleball chose to resolve this matter in a spirit of mutual respect," said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. "This is what principled competition looks like. Both companies have deep roots in this sport and we appreciate their willingness to acknowledge JOOLA's Intellectual Property."

"We take intellectual property protection seriously and rely on it in our own business with a multitude of our own patents and trademarks" said Ron Saslow, CEO of Paddletek Group. "We are pleased to have worked with the team at JOOLA cooperatively to reach a fast resolution on these disputed claims that allows us to stay focused on what matters most—supporting our consumers, our distributors, and our world-class athletes. Fortunately, this matter involves a limited portion of our products. We look forward to launching numerous new products outside of this technology."

As part of the agreement, both Paddletek and ProXR Pickleball will add JOOLA's propulsion core patent number to their relevant products and pay royalties. Paddletek and ProXR Pickleball may continue to sell through and phase out the affected products through the fall.

The resolution with Paddletek and ProXR Pickleball does not affect the ongoing ITC litigation against the remaining nine respondents named in the April 7, 2026 filing. JOOLA remains committed to vigorously pursuing those matters and protecting its full intellectual property portfolio.

"Pickleball is built on innovation, and innovation only thrives when it is protected. We appreciate Paddletek Group working with us to find a mutually amenable outcome," said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA.

About JOOLA

Founded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. For more information, visit www.joola.com.

About Paddletek Group

Founded in 2012 Paddletek is globally recognized as one of the first, most trusted, and leading manufacturer of pickleball paddles. For more information, visit www.paddletek.com

JOOLA MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Lindsey Hartman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 312-213-0300

PADDLETEK MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Jill Schmidt

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847-904-2806

SOURCE JOOLA