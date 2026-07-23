JOOLA HC-40 Named Official Ball of DUPR

The multi-year partnership unites two of the sport's most trusted names, bringing the JOOLA HC-40 to every DUPR-sanctioned event across the country

Key Highlights:

JOOLA announces its HC-40 ball is the official ball of DUPR effective September 1, 2026

The multi-year partnership makes the JOOLA HC-40 the designated ball for all DUPR-sanctioned events, including The Dink Minor League Pickleball competitions (MiLP), and collegiate and high school tournaments including the College World Championship, The Nationals, and the DUPR College Pickleball Tour

Because accurate DUPR ratings depend on consistent conditions, the JOOLA HC-40's precision-engineered design delivers the reliable flight, bounce and durability needed to measure player performance accurately at every level

Third-party operators hosting DUPR events will also be required to use the JOOLA HC-40, extending consistency across the broader DUPR network

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOOLA, a global leader in pickleball equipment, today announced its HC-40 ball has become the official ball of DUPR, the world's leading pickleball ratings and rankings platform.

Beginning September 1, 2026, the JOOLA HC-40 will be the designated ball for all DUPR-sanctioned events, bringing a consistent, high-quality playing experience to athletes across DUPR's rapidly growing event ecosystem. With over two million registered users in 183 countries, DUPR will support 350 events this year.

JOOLA announces its HC-40 ball is the official ball of DUPR effective September 1, 2026

Accurate ratings depend on consistent play, and the ball is part of that equation. The JOOLA HC-40's precision-engineered design delivers reliable flight, a true bounce, and durability that holds up across high-volume competition, reducing inconsistencies from match to match. Pairing the world's most trusted pickleball rating system with one of the sport's most consistent pickleballs gives players, clubs, and tournaments greater confidence in the numbers behind every match.

"DUPR has built the gold standard for measuring a player's game, and precision starts with the equipment on the court. We engineered the JOOLA HC-40 to deliver the same ball, every match, so every rating reflects a player's true performance," said Richard Lee, JOOLA President and CEO. "Having it named the official ball of DUPR means players at every level are competing on that same standard. This is the kind of partnership that raises the bar for the whole sport."

The partnership extends across DUPR's full slate of operated and sanctioned competition, including:

The Dink Minor League Pickleball events operated by DUPR in the United States

International Dink Minor League Pickleball Nationals and Regional events

DUPR-operated collegiate and high school pickleball events and tournaments, including the College World Championship, The Nationals, and the DUPR College Pickleball Tour

Third-party operators hosting DUPR Events will also be required to use the JOOLA HC-40, ensuring a consistent playing experience across the broader DUPR event network, from local qualifiers to national championships.

"Consistency is critical to competitive integrity, and that's exactly what this partnership delivers," said Tito Machado, DUPR CEO. "DUPR ratings are built to accurately measure player performance, and that starts with using trusted equipment across competition."

"By making the JOOLA HC-40 the official ball across our events, we're ensuring players, clubs and tournament organizers have a shared standard they can count on, whether they're at a local qualifier or the DUPR College Pickleball Tour."

For players, the partnership means greater consistency, reliability, and performance standards every time they step on the court for a DUPR-sanctioned match. From youth and collegiate competitors to amateur and elite athletes, players at every level will experience the performance benefits of the JOOLA HC-40 at DUPR events.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by JOOLA and DUPR to grow the sport of pickleball through innovation, accessibility, and world-class competition, deepening the connection between two of the sport's most trusted names at a pivotal moment in pickleball's growth.

About JOOLA

Founded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, JOOLA continues to lead the way in racquet sports, providing athletes and enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel at every level. JOOLA's roster of world-class athletes includes Ben Johns, the world's No. 1 ranked men's pickleball player, along with Anna Bright, Federico Staksrud, Tyson McGuffin, Hugo Calderano and other top professionals. For more information, visit www.joola.com.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including Global Pickleball Federation (GPF), USA Pickleball (USAP), United Pickleball Association (UPA), Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and the College Pickleball Tour, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsey Hartman

Head of Communications

JOOLA

[email protected]

SOURCE JOOLA