JOOLA Unveils Vision Series: The Must-Have Pickleball Paddle for Holiday Gifting and 2026 Fitness Trends

The Vision Collection features three distinct models — Hyperion Vision , Heat Vision , and Double Vision — each built with advanced materials and JOOLA's signature paddle shapes to deliver unique performance characteristics for different player needs. Priced from $89.95 to $119.95, the Vision Series provides professional-grade quality at an accessible price point, giving players the ability to develop consistency, control, and confidence without the immediate need for an upgrade.

The paddles are available through JOOLA.com and major retailers including DICK's Sporting Goods, offering convenient access for last-minute gifting and early January fitness purchases.

JOOLA athlete and world No. 1 pickleball player Ben Johns emphasized the importance of giving new players equipment designed for early development. "The Vision Series gives new and developing players the control and consistency they need to grow. It delivers JOOLA-level feel without requiring a pro-level setup, making it a perfect gift for anyone ready to elevate their pickleball game," said Johns.

Laura Gainor, Founder & CEO of Pickleball in the Sun, has been using the Vision Series since its release and sees it playing a major role in helping new players enter the sport in 2026. "After using the Vision Series paddles for the past two months, I'm confident this line is going to be a game-changer in 2026. With so many new players taking up pickleball for health and fitness—and more destinations adding courts every week—the Vision Series gives beginners the perfect starting point. It lets them skip low-quality paddles and go straight to equipment that helps them improve and enjoy the sport from day one," said Gainor.

The release of the Vision Series aligns with strong consumer demand for holiday gifting and the annual rise in New Year fitness adoption. With pickleball participation expected to accelerate again in early 2026, the Vision Series is positioned to support the sport's expanding base of beginner and intermediate athletes.

