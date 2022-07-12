Joolies Dates Launches Brand Extension Jooliettes Dark Chocolate Date Nibbles

Jooliettes Brings a Vegan and Organic Bite-sized Elevation to Date Snacking

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joolies, California-based grower of organic medjool dates, introduces a new way to date medjools with Jooliettes. Watch out Romeo, you'll fall in love fast with these diced organic medjool dates panned in high-quality chocolate with a fresh twist on a traditional snack. Jooliettes Dark Chocolate Date Nibbles are the latest innovation in the dried fruit category, making dates more fun and approachable. Coming in three varieties including Blood Orange Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, and Matcha Dark Chocolate offering two different retail sizes; 2oz pillow pouch and a 4oz resealable stand-up pouch.

Joolies California Superfruit

Chocolate and medjool dates are a widely loved combination and Jooliettes date nibbles are the perfect bite-sized indulgence to satisfy your sweet tooth. The date nibbles are also Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Kosher. With three different flavors, there is one for everyone! Sea Salt Dark Chocolate is for the chocolate lover, who likes to keep it simple with sea salt, dark chocolate, and Joolies dates. Matcha Dark Chocolate bring a subtle kick of Matcha balanced with delicious dark chocolate and Joolies in every bite. Blood Orange Dark Chocolate brings a refreshing citrus profile to the date center and chocolate to deliver a robust, worldly combo. They can be a convenient on-the-go snack, mid-day treat or topper to yogurt, oatmeal or ice-cream.

Jooliettes do not use confectioners glaze or shellac, a common coating on candy, because it is derived from insect secretions and is not Vegan. It is important that Joolies is natural and therefore they have brought this across the product line to Jooliettes. Both Jooliettes sizes are made with sustainable material consisting of up 21-28% post-consumer recycled material.

Joolies co-founder, David Kohl, has farmed organic medjool dates for nearly two decades in the Coachella Valley. For maximum quality, each date is hand-picked and packaged at peak ripeness and never dried or rehydrated. Because of Joolies dedication to organic living and sustainability, no harmful pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used during the growing process. Over the last three years, Joolies has grown its portfolio of medjool date products, including whole dates, pit free dates and date syrups, into 4,000 retail locations across the US and international markets.

"We are super excited to be launching Jooliettes! Our goal is to create products that we love and crave with the idea that our consumers will love them too; and who doesn't love the idea of a date nibble coated in dark chocolate!" says, CEO Mark Masten. "We've sampled the product at several tradeshows over the last few months and have been loved by both consumers and trade members alike. The Blood Orange seems to be a fan favorite so far."

Jooliettes 2oz bags are available now at Albertsons Southern California division stores, including Vons and Pavillions and Jooliettes 4oz bag will be available nationwide starting in September through Thrive Market. Joolies will be exhibiting at booth 4177 at Natural Products Expo East, where attendees will be able to sample all of the Jooliettes flavors, existing products and date innovation. To inquire about Jooliettes or any Joolies product please reach out to [email protected] to set up a date with the sales team.

About Joolies

Joolies brings flavorful, organic medjool dates from our palms to yours as a delicious, healthy on-the-go snack. Medjool dates, also known as the King of Dates, are a great source of energy, have a low glycemic index and are full of beneficial nutrients. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree, carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. The Kohl Family Farm has been producing organic medjool dates for nearly two decades and has honed their craft to present Joolies to the world. A joint partnership between the Kohl Family Farm and Venice Brands along with the Desert Valley Date facility, Joolies is vertically integrated company on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates grown in the sunny Coachella Valley of Southern California. Learn more at www.joolies.com and share how you're date-ing @jooliesdates.

