Joolz launches partnership with 1 Hotels, announcing the "Relax & Stroll" rental package at select locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium stroller brand Joolz is excited to announce a collaboration with the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand 1 Hotels, offering guests the convenience of using a Joolz Aer+ stroller at four of 1 Hotels' premier locations. These include two hotels in New York (Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge) as well as 1 Hotels in South Beach and Hanalei Bay (Kauai).

Joolz x 1 Hotel image

Parents traveling with newborns or young children can book the 'Relax & Stroll' package to enjoy hassle-free travel with a Joolz Aer+, including the option of a carrycot stroller rental for the duration of their stay. Designed for families on the go, these lightweight strollers offer seamless travel and exceptional maneuverability, providing compactness and comfort so you and your little ones can explore the 1 Hotel destinations effortlessly, without the hassle of transporting bulky strollers.

"We are thrilled to partner with 1 Hotels to bring our Joolz Aer+ strollers to their luxurious and sustainable properties," said Irene Muller, CMO at Joolz. "At Joolz, we care for parents by constantly putting ourselves in their shoes. Traveling with a young child always brings challenges, and this partnership is one way we support parents in making their journey as smooth as possible. This collaboration allows us to provide an added layer of convenience and comfort for families."

1 Hotels, known for its commitment to sustainability and exceptional guest experiences, is offering this new amenity as part of its ongoing efforts to cater to the diverse needs of its guests.

The Joolz Aer+ stroller is available at 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York, 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, and 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Hawaii.

For more information about this partnership and to make a reservation, please visit

1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

1 Hotel Central Park

About Joolz

Joolz is a sustainable, premium stroller brand based in Amsterdam. With their products and services, Joolz makes the lives of young parents and future generations as comfortable as possible. To leave the planet in the best condition for these new generations, all strollers come with a 10-year transferable warranty, a tree is planted for every stroller sold, and Joolz uses as many sustainable, recycled materials as possible. Founded in 2007, Joolz is now available in more than 50 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States as of 2024. More information at https://www.joolz.com/us/en/home

About 1 Hotels:

As a mission driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels - which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park; followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017; West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; and in 2023, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property - is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills (Crete), Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

Media Contact Joolz:

Christine Melvin

[email protected]

SOURCE Joolz