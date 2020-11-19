Joon Care Raises $3.5 Million to Address the Urgent Need for Accessible Mental Health Care for Teens and Young Adults

Joon Care introduces an evidence-based, mobile and personalized teletherapy service designed for teens and young adults. Tweet this

Despite overwhelming demand for mental health care, families and young people face numerous barriers to getting the help they need, including limited availability of qualified and conveniently located therapists, cost and stigma.

"Joon's mission is to make high-quality mental health care accessible to teens and young adults everywhere," said co-founder and CEO Josh Herst. "Unfortunately, as a result of COVID-19, over 70% of teens and young adults are now reporting clinically significant levels of anxiety, depression and loneliness. The need for available mental health care has never been greater."

Since spinning out of startup studio Pioneer Square Labs in April 2020 (under the company's initial name, UpLift), Joon's team of licensed youth-focused therapists has been counseling clients ages 13 to 24 in Washington State. Led by co-founder and Chief Psychologist, Dr. Amy Mezulis, Joon's clinical team uses an evidence-based, skills-focused approach that is personalized for each individual client.

"Our unique approach leverages technology to make high-quality, evidence-based therapy more accessible and more engaging for teens and young adults," Mezulis said. "Our clients get the best parts of traditional therapy - live sessions with a qualified therapist - but on their terms, using the digital mediums they're most familiar with, and with tools to help them build skills and make change in their lives."

"Most importantly, it's working," Mezulis added. "Our clients are, on average, reporting less anxiety and depression across their course of treatment with Joon."

A growing mental health crisis among young people, exacerbated by COVID-19

There are over 50 million teens and young adults between the ages of 13 and 24 in the United States and, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately half experience anxiety, depression or other mental health disorders during these years. Moreover, according to the CDC, the mental health burden this age group faces is so high that suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among teens and young adults.

"Mental health issues for our youth are intensifying with COVID-19 due to the feelings of loss and isolation caused by quarantining and social distancing," said Mezulis who is also Professor and Chair of Clinical Psychology at Seattle Pacific University. "Because 75% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 24, the teen and young adult years are the best time for successful interventions and to build life-long mental health skills."

Accepting new clients in California, Washington and Oregon

With today's announcement, Joon is now available in California, Washington and Oregon and will be expanding to additional states in 2021. Clients and families interested in learning more about working with Joon can schedule a free consultation on the company's website at https://www.joon.com/schedule-consultation .

Following the initial consultation, clients are matched with a licensed clinician and receive a personalized treatment roadmap detailing the evidence-based skills that will be covered during the course of their care. Treatment plans include scheduled one-on-one teletherapy sessions with a dedicated therapist and access to Joon's app and skill-building resources. Joon's clinical leadership team supervises the care provided to all of our clients.

"We are excited to have a growing, skilled and compassionate team of therapists joining Joon to deliver high-quality evidence-based treatment to youth," Herst said. "Our clinical team recognizes that addressing the mental health of our clients also includes supporting parents and, where appropriate, collaborating with primary care providers. We are committed to helping our clients achieve their mental health goals."

Joon welcomes all clients regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, faith or political affiliation. In an effort to make quality mental health care accessible to clients, Joon offers a reduced-cost option for low-income families.

