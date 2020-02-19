Joorney Business Plans Expands to Meet Needs of Customers

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joorney, a fast-growing business advisory firm based in South Florida, is expanding its reach through additional service offerings that ultimately help businesses plan for their future.

Joorney currently offers business plan and advisory services across hundreds of industries worldwide. The firm works with companies in the U.S. and global entrepreneurs seeking to launch businesses in the United States. To expand on its offerings, Joorney is launching distinct divisions to advance their current model. These include:

Joorney

Joorney Commercial

Joorney Immigration

Joorney Market Research

Joorney Pitch Decks

Joorney Advisory

Joorney Franchise

"After several years of rapid growth — expanding our team and building relationships with additional businesses in need of our services — we've identified a need in the marketplace," said Joorney CEO Benjamin Jarmon. "Our customers want a one-stop solution for business advisory, a team they can turn to as they create a plan and execute it. "We're diving into different segments because we have different specialties and this growth is a logical extension of our team's ability."

Joorney is an Inc. 5000 company that has experienced rapid growth since its 2013 founding. The firm grew by 145 percent over a three-year period and continues to build on that momentum.

For more information about Joorney's offerings, visit joorney.com .

About Joorney

Joorney launched in 2013 developing business plans for clients and has expanded to offer financial modeling, pitch deck preparation, market research and business plan creation. Joorney has helped position early and growth stage companies across the country to raise millions of dollars in funding. It is one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., making the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. You can learn more at www.joorney.com

