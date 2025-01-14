Jopari and Banjo Health Announce Partnership to Streamline Prior Authorization

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Banjo Health. This collaboration will enable seamless transactions between Jopari's submitter clients and shared payer clients using the Banjo Platform, creating a frictionless and interoperable prior authorization process.

Banjo Health offers a cutting-edge solution for managing Prior Authorizations designed to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, reduce administrative costs, and deliver better outcomes for health plan sponsors, providers, and members.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jopari to deliver a fully interoperable and compliant solution to the marketplace," said Saar Mahna, Founder and CEO of Banjo Health. "By integrating our widely adopted products, we are simplifying and improving the Prior Authorization process for all stakeholders but also ensuring adherence to HIPAA and CMS regulatory standards, delivering measurable cost and time savings."

Jopari has built an extensive connectivity network linking over 13,000 Connected Payers and 2,500,000 network participants, including Providers, EHR and Practice Management Systems, and Clearinghouses, and provides innovative solutions for managing electronic attachments. With a focus on compliance and operational efficiency, Jopari helps Payers streamline medical bill and disbursement processes, reduce administrative expenses, and meet federal and jurisdiction-specific eBill/ePay requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Banjo Health to address a critical need in the market," said John Gilmartin, COO of Jopari. "The integration of Jopari's robust connectivity network with Banjo Health's platform leverages API connectivity and advanced attachment support. This will significantly reduce the friction caused by Prior Authorizations, improving outcomes for our clients and their members."

This partnership with Jopari reflects Banjo Health's ongoing commitment to developing solutions powered by advanced technology and deep industry expertise, further enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and portal solutions for Commercial & Government, Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, offering platforms that streamline Prior Authorization and optimize workflows for payers, providers, and patients.

For more information about Banjo Health, please visit: www.banjohealth.com

