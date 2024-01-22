Jopari Announces Jennifer Nereu Appointed to Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association 2024 Board of Directors

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, Inc., today announced the appointment of Jennifer Nereu, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, to the Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association 2024 Board of Directors. Mrs. Nereu will be one of the two newly appointed At Large Directors who will begin serving two-year appointments until December 31st, 2025.

Mrs. Nereu has spent the past 16 years at Jopari implementing and supporting electronic transactions. As Jopari's SVP of Strategic Partnerships, she is responsible for developing and sustaining strategic partner initiatives and ideas that accelerate each partners' organizational growth and performance. As a member of the Business Development team, she is leading the expansion of Jopari's connections by introducing electronic data exchange technology solutions to the industry.

"Jennifer has been simply outstanding in helping Jopari grow its 1.9M nationwide network of medical providers, facilities, and hospitals. She will be a great addition to the Cooperative Exchange Board as they continue their unparalleled work in the Clearinghouse/Healthcare industry promoting efficiency, advocacy, and education to all industry stakeholders," said Steve Stevens, Chairman/CEO of Jopari Solutions.

Jennifer joined Jopari in 2007 after spending 6 years with P2P Link implementing and supporting both provider and payer clients.

She has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare clearinghouse industry including within the Property and Casualty lines of business. She also led key roles with The Hartford Insurance Company as a WC Claims Supervisor and Corporate Trainer. Mrs. Nereu began her career in the insurance industry as a Workers' Compensation claims adjustor for The Travelers.

We would like to also thank Sherry Wilson, Jopari EVP and Chief Compliance Officer for her tireless efforts serving previously as Chair and Board Member for the Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association.

About the Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association.

The Cooperative Exchange, the National Clearinghouse Association represents over 90 percent of the Health Care Clearinghouse Industry, supporting over 750,000 provider organizations, maintaining over 8,000 Payer and 1000 plus HIT vendor connections, process over 4 plus billion claims annually with a transaction value over $1.1 Trillion. For more information about the Cooperative Exchange contact Lisa Beard, Executive Director at [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.cooperativeexchange.org .

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and portal solutions for Commercial & Government, Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses. Jopari enhances a Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing for reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments, Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

