Jopari Announces the Addition of Max Chan, Healthcare IT Executive to their growing Sales team

Max joins Jopari Solutions from MHK Inc, where he was the Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Prior to MHK, Max spent over twenty years at Change Healthcare. Over the course of his career at Change Healthcare, Max led the Channel Partner Sales team owning contractual, strategic, and financial responsibilities for Provider and Payer facing channels. He also held various leadership positions in Operations, Implementation, Enrollment, and Customer Support groups.

"Max is a passionate Healthcare IT Executive and we are excited to have him joining our organization," said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "We are confident that with his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he can help us address the significant growth within our markets."

"I'm honored and thrilled to join the Jopari Solutions family," said Max. "I am truly looking forward to working with the team and using my skills, experiences, and enthusiasm to help Jopari exceed their growth objectives and create value for its' new and existing clients within our industry leading EDI solutions."

Max will join the existing Sales and Business Development team members to provide Electronic solutions for the Healthcare Payments, Electronic billing, Medical Record attachments, and Digital Mailroom markets.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060

SOURCE Jopari Solutions