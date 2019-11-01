Jopari Solutions welcomes John Gilmartin as Chief Operating Officer

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, Inc., a leader in providing connectivity and innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products and integrated eBill compliance for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets, is proud to announce the appointment of John Gilmartin as Chief Operating Officer. Gilmartin will work with Steve Stevens, Chairman & CEO, and the Executive Management team to lead several of Jopari's Product and Operational functions.



John Gilmartin, Chief Operating Officer, Jopari Solutions, Inc.

Most recently, Gilmartin was Sr. Vice President of Service Operations for Mitchell International and Board Member of GT Motive, a European based software company. During his tenure at Mitchell, Gilmartin was also responsible for leading Mitchell's Global Expansion efforts into Europe and prior to that led Product, Marketing, Implementation, and Operations for Mitchell's Casualty Division. John also worked for several P&C Insurance carriers during his professional career. John has a B.S. in Political Science from California State University, Fullerton and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

"I am very excited to have John join our executive team," said Steve Stevens, Chairman & CEO of Jopari Solutions. "I am confident that his diverse background and experiences in the Casualty industry will have an immediate impact with our team, our customers, and our partners and I know that he will help us as we continue to grow and expand."

John will be based out of the Jopari Solutions Headquarters in Concord, California.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com, or call 800.630.3060.

SOURCE Jopari Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jopari.com

