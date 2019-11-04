Jopari Solutions Welcomes Tom McCarthy as Vice President of Sales

"I am very excited to have Tom join our senior management team," said Steve Stevens. "I am confident that his diverse background and experiences in the Casualty industry will have an immediate impact with our team, our customers, and our partners and I know that he will help us as we continue to grow and expand."

Tom has over 30 years of experience in Risk Management and Insurance, including building numerous startup operations throughout the Eastern United States, developing nationwide agency distribution networks, and managing carrier operations.

"Jopari has been a leader and pioneer in the industry, has identified market needs and like a true market leader – has created solutions for those needs," said McCarthy. "The marketplace is starting to realize how vital our products can be to maintaining a competitive advantage as they face increasing pressure on their P&L statements. I am glad to join the Jopari family and look forward to helping more customers realize the benefits of our technology products."

Tom still holds his agent license, and as a WC specialist, his experiences range from offshore captives and specialty niche programs to standard lines insurance. Three of his five degrees are from Keene State College where he also developed specialty coursework and taught as an adjunct professor in the Industrial Technology & Safety Department.



About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.

