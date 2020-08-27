Jordan Belfort Announces the New President of His Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street, has appointed Arvid Ali to be President of his corporation. Ali joins Belfort's enterprises after serving as the Global Managing Director for three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White's corporations. Prior to managing White's business interests, Ali founded and served as CEO of Hiring Strategy Group, a leading tech recruitment firm that has partnered with many of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies whose valuations exceed $1 billion.

Ali is charged with shepherding Belfort's newest business, Straight Line Hiring. This innovative company uses a proprietary recruiting and training process to match top-tier salespeople, trained by Belfort and his team, with businesses hungry for revenue. In its beta, Straight Line Hiring was able to boost first-year sales performance by as much as 800% for its clients. The company is now on pace to fill 10,000+ sales roles within the next 12 months and is rapidly expanding internationally.

"Arvid is one of the smartest minds in the world, bar none," Belfort said. "In my 30 years of building world-class sales organizations, I have never once met someone with as clear of a vision and as brilliant of insights on the recruiting business and modern entrepreneurship as Arvid."

Like Belfort, Ali experienced runaway success at a very young age. Belfort's triumph and downfall were chronicled in the blockbuster classic The Wolf of Wall Street. But even though Leonardo DiCaprio has not been cast to play Ali, the 26-year-old's capabilities echoed that of the Wolf himself in his early years.

"In many ways, Arvid reminds me of myself back then. Better ethics, for sure, but the same unique abilities to grow a massive business fast," Belfort added.

To that end, Ali first caught Silicon Valley's attention as a prodigious programmer at the age of 12. At 19, he graduated from UCLA with a degree in Applied Mathematics; and at the age of 22, Arvid was promoted to Global Head of Talent at Alto, a pharmacy technology company valued at over $1 billion.

Ali went on to found and operate Hiring Strategy Group, where his clients included Fortune 500 companies and countless fast-growing Silicon Valley startups whose valuations were numbered in the billions. In 2019, at the age of 26, Ali attained enough success to financially retire – until he and Belfort partnered on Straight Line Hiring.

"Jordan is solving the biggest problems in the world right now: how to enable companies to grow their revenues and provide jobs to mass numbers of qualified talent during the coronavirus," Ali said. "By 2021, this is going to be Uber and Amazon for hiring salespeople."

About Jordan, he said that:

"No one compares to Jordan Belfort. He was the youngest billionaire in the world during his time and he scales companies in a way that no one ever has. It's an honor to work with him every day."

Straight Line Hiring

Straight Line Hiring is an end-to-end solution that recruits, trains, and delivers elite salespeople for companies on a volume basis. Using proprietary recruiting, vetting, and training techniques, Straight Line Hiring matches talented salespeople to companies that are a perfect fit, both in their office culture and product offerings. Straight Line Hiring is headquartered in the United States.

