Jordan Belfort Launches "Mind of the Wolf" Product Exclusively for RagingBull

LEE, N.H., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The infamous Jordan Belfort is dipping his toes back into the world of Wall Street with RagingBull, America's leading trading education publisher.

The "Wolf of Wall Street" will welcome amateur traders inside the 'Mind of the Wolf' with an exclusive, free product available to RagingBull Members.

RagingBull, founded in 2011 by Jeff Bishop and Jason Bond, provides practical educational resources and services to teach members top strategies learned by the duo in their over 20 years of trading. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the second year in a row, this time with a tremendous 831% growth.

"It was a no brainer for me to work with RagingBull. They're the only ones who are teaching trading with a real voice that you'd hear on the floor of Wall Street," said Belfort. "The market has been flooded with new accounts and traders and a lot of them don't know what they're doing. 'Mind of the Wolf' is free, so there's no excuse for day traders to not take advantage of my lessons and learn what to avoid and more importantly, how to capitalize on opportunities."

Within the product, Jordan will share his favorite market sector in 'Wolf Report' and teach ten valuable lessons in 'Wolf Mentality Lessons' where he discusses what it takes to be a trader, how to handle emotions, the intangibles of success, how to take advantage of opportunities, and how to learn from your mistakes. Jordan is not a licensed or registered investment advisor or broker and he will not be giving advice on specific stocks, companies, or investment strategies.

"There's a record number of brokerage accounts opening up this year and record high daily trading volume, which has contributed to our growth," said RagingBull CEO and Head Options Trader, Jeff Bishop. "Our members all know the Wolf of Wall Street, so we thought it would be beneficial for the rookies to learn from his experiences to become more successful traders in the long run."

'Mind of the Wolf' by Jordan Belfort, exclusively for RagingBull, is available at RagingBull.com or on the newly launched RagingBull app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Raging Bull:

Founded in 2011, RagingBull is the leading stock market education company that provides educational publications and services to teach students and members how to trade stocks and options, look for trades, analyze chart patterns and then break down their trades. Neither Raging Bull nor any of its owners or employees is registered as a securities broker-dealer, broker, investment advisor or an investment advisor representative with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities regulatory authority, or any self-regulatory organization. Any subscription, website or other services provided are for educational and informational purposes only and is not investment advice.

To learn more visit ragingbull.com .

