Jordan Belfort, the Real Wolf of Wall Street, is Solving the Unemployment Crisis

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street, has announced the launch of Straight Line Hiring, an innovative firm that recruits, trains, and delivers high-performing salespeople on a volume basis for companies that are hungry to grow.

"This is one of the biggest problems in the world," Belfort said. "Millions of talented people are out of work due to the coronavirus, and companies are starving for revenue. Straight Line Hiring is a massive win-win that lets both sides come out on top by placing great people at great companies."

Straight Line Hiring is putting people back to work by fixing the inefficient process that companies use to recruit for sales. According to research done by Belfort's team, U.S. employers lose an average of $200 billion a year in sales force attrition alone; while employees who underperform in their first year can suffer a 60% reduction in their lifetime earnings.

"Straight Line Hiring is the solution to both sides of the recruiting equation," Belfort added. "We're giving people life-changing sales training and the perfect job; and we're giving companies a guaranteed way to hire salespeople who are truly the top performers."

So far, Straight Line Hiring is on pace to fill 10,000+ sales roles in the next 12 months, and is arguably the breakout company of the decade, according to company President, Arvid Ali.

"By 2021, this is going to be the Uber or Amazon for hiring salespeople," said Ali. "Jordan scales companies in a way that no one ever has," he added.

Ali is no stranger to fast-growing companies and celebrity brands. He joins Belfort's enterprise after serving as the Global Managing Director for Olympic gold medalist Shaun White's corporations. Prior to managing White's business interests, Ali founded and served as CEO of Hiring Strategy Group, a leading tech recruitment firm that has partnered with many of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies whose valuations exceed $1 billion.

"No one compares to Jordan Belfort," Ali remarked. "It's an honor to work with him every day."

Straight Line Hiring is named after Belfort's masterclass on sales, Straight Line Persuasion.

"This is a no-brainer," said Belfort. "For three decades, the Straight Line System has been shown to empower virtually any company or individual, regardless of age, race, sex, educational background or social status, to create massive wealth, abundance, and entrepreneurial success, without sacrificing integrity or ethics. Straight Line Hiring is the fully-scaled version of this, and is already changing thousands of people's lives worldwide."

Straight Line Hiring is an end-to-end solution that recruits, trains, and delivers elite salespeople for companies on a volume basis. Using proprietary recruiting, vetting, and training techniques, Straight Line Hiring matches talented salespeople to companies that are a perfect fit, both in their office culture and product offerings. Straight Line Hiring is headquartered in the United States.

