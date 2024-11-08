Jordan Belkin Named Healthcare Executive of the Year by WorkHealthyNY

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Belkin, Global Vice President of Operations for Prime Staffing (www.primestaffingnyc.com), has been honored as Healthcare Executive of the Year by WorkHealthyNY (www.workhealthNY.com), the largest municipal occupational medical organization in New York State. The prestigious award recognizes Belkin's outstanding leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to advancing the health and safety of workers across various industries.

Belkin, a seasoned healthcare and operations leader, has been instrumental in shaping Prime Staffing's operational strategy and elevating the company's healthcare services to new heights. In his role, Belkin has consistently driven innovations that enhance workplace wellness, streamline medical staffing processes, and improve patient outcomes, particularly in high-stakes industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and public services.

Belkin's impressive career began in clinical roles at two of New York City's most prestigious hospitals—Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital. His hands-on experience in patient care and clinical operations gave him invaluable insight into the healthcare industry and laid the foundation for his future leadership roles. This experience has been critical in his ability to understand both the clinical and operational needs of healthcare providers, a perspective that has shaped his approach to managing healthcare staffing and improving operational efficiency.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from WorkHealthyNY," said Belkin. "This award is a reflection of the collective effort of the talented team at Prime Staffing and the dedicated healthcare professionals we work with every day. Together, we strive to create healthier and safer environments for workers across the state, and this award motivates me to continue to push for excellence in everything we do."

Belkin holds a degree from George Washington University, where he honed his leadership skills and deepened his understanding of healthcare systems and business management. His ability to integrate both clinical insights and strategic operations has made him an invaluable asset to Prime Staffing and a respected figure in the broader healthcare community.

"Jordan Belkin is a true visionary in healthcare operations," said Barbara Roberts, Executive Director of WorkHealthyNY. "His leadership has had a profound impact not only on Prime Staffing but on the broader healthcare industry as a whole. His commitment to creating healthier, more efficient work environments serves as an example to others in the field."

A Bright Future for Healthcare Operations

Looking ahead, Belkin remains committed to driving change in the healthcare and staffing industries. He is focused on leveraging new technologies, expanding healthcare access, and refining operational strategies to keep pace with the evolving demands of the workforce. His work continues to raise the bar for healthcare staffing, particularly in ensuring that organizations are equipped with the right professionals to provide exceptional care.

The Healthcare Executive of the Year award from WorkHealthyNY is a testament to Belkin's exemplary leadership, expertise, and ongoing commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and operational excellence.

