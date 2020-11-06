Jordan Bolch - Beyond the Fame of the Musical World

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of people dream of one-day achieving fame and fortune through a job that they love, but not many people get to reach that point. There is a lot of dedication and training that goes on to become a top emerging artist and Jordan Bolch has done just that. Hailing from Atlanta, USA, the singer has made quite a mark in a very small timeframe. After starting his career with his first album Slide, Bolch made millions of fans worldwide among which most are female. He is not just a singer and a recording artist, but is also a songwriter, producer, and a music executive, making a complete professional in the music business.

Jordan Bolch

Being 33 years old and still being one of the top musicians in the country is certainly an achievement to celebrate, but this new talent is not one to take rest and has in fact given 3 successful albums since his career started in 2015. The music that he creates touches many souls and his deep understanding of vocal tones grants him the title of a local artist with a wide international following. Once you listen to his voice you won't have a doubt that why he is the upcoming face in pop music.

Since Bolch grew up listening to the old favorites like Elvis and Billy Joel, you can sense a touch of inspiration in his songs from these legends. One great thing about this musician is that he doesn't see other musicians as his rivals, but in fact considers them his colleagues in a very big industry. For him, he is his own biggest competitor and he must outdo himself every time he does something new. In a time when people are trying to eradicate the lines of racial divide and trying to spread the message of equal opportunity and acceptance, Bolch's music gives a headway to these ideas. His songs are a great example of how working together can lead to great things. A simple rule that this music producer likes to follow is that of inclusivity. He doesn't just produce his music for a specific set of audience and that is why he likes to collab with other artists to give his productions a fresher feel and an edge. It is through this unique amalgamation that his music keeps on gaining popularity and grants him the status of a pop star.

Because of his involvement as a producer, the "B.U.T.R., Pt. II" singer is able to translate his personality into his music videos as well. Since he himself is a lively, fun-loving person, you can see the taste of these mixtures in his videos that are a treat to watch. His message through his music and the video is always of positivity and living life to the fullest. The latest album "World Tour" contains songs that are very poetic but also highly enjoyable. Because of his experimentation with mixing and matching different genres, he is able to cater to different genres of music at the same time.

Despite his meritorious career in the music industry, Bolch didn't just stop there and took his creativity for another spin after he stepped into the world of designing. He is now the proud co-owner of Six Feathers clothing brand that is a luxury streetwear brand. Not only does this wonderfully gifted artist own the brand, but also is a part of designing a few articles. Because of his talent, the brand has quickly gained a large fan base and is increasing in popularity with each passing day.

One of the most recent achievements that Bolch has had is his music video "911" that has gained over a million views and this revolutionary artist truly deserves the recognition he is receiving. Because of his drive for improvement, he is constantly honing his skills as a musician and is able to create a harmony of different genres and speak to the masses. This will grant him even more soaring heights in the world of pop and especially in a time where all anyone ever needs is a glimmer of hope Jordan's songs provide the escape we all are craving for.

