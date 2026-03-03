Jordan Faeth From "Love is Blind" Partners With cpap.com to Raise Awareness on Sleep Apnea and the Importance of Diagnosis and Treatment

It's believed that there are nearly 24 million cases of undiagnosed sleep apnea in the US alone.

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Faeth, known for his participation in the Netflix original series Love is Blind, has partnered with cpap.com to bring awareness to sleep apnea, a common but underdiagnosed condition that affects around 30 million adults in the US, of which 80% are undiagnosed.

Faeth is using his platform to debunk common misconceptions about sleep apnea and the therapies that help manage it, including discussing his use of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. His open dialogue about living with sleep apnea and his use of a CPAP machine has already sparked meaningful conversations in mainstream media.

"The AirSense 11 is my most precious possession," says Faeth, sharing a testament to the impact a CPAP machine can have on the lives of those living with sleep apnea.

In honor of Sleep Week, Faeth and cpap.com are amplifying educational campaigns across platforms to empower Americans to recognize the signs of sleep apnea in order to take charge of their health and seek out diagnosis and treatment.

What Sleep Apnea Is and Why Awareness Matters

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which a temporary stoppage of breathing occurs during your night due to a blocked airway (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) or as a response to your brain not sending your lungs the signal to breathe (Central Sleep Apnea). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, and yet it's estimated that 80 to 90% of cases of sleep apnea go undiagnosed.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, a person with untreated sleep apnea is three times more likely to die compared to those who do not have this condition. Left untreated, sleep apnea has been linked to increased risks for chronic health conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and fatigue that impacts daily life.

Doctors often prescribe CPAP therapy and lifestyle changes for anyone impacted by sleep apnea. If you use your CPAP machine regularly, CPAP therapy is successful in at least 80% of cases.

By partnering, Faeth and cpap.com aim to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of sleep apnea, encourage earlier diagnosis, normalize CPAP usage through education, and provide accessible resources to an underserved community.

About cpap.com

cpap.com has helped 2.3 million people navigate sleep apnea since 1999—with expert CPAP Guides, trusted products, and simple paths to treatment.

