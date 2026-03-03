Jordan Gersh Named sbLiftOff's Managing Director

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle market M&A advisory firm, has elevated Jordan Gersh to its ownership circle, promoting him to Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Gersh served as the firm's Director of M&A and CFO.

Jordan Gersh brings over a decade of deep expertise combining corporate finance, strategic M&A advisory, and private equity execution to his role as CFO and Director of M&A at sbLiftOff. Mr. Gersh guides mid-market, founder-led and GovCon firms through the deal cycle-from rigorous due diligence and valuation analysis to negotiation and closing. sbLiftOff is a national M&A firm devoted to founder-owners in federal government contracting, software, SaaS, and commercial B2B services.

"We just celebrated Jordan's four-year anniversary at sbLiftOff," said Sharon Heaton, the firm's CEO, who founded sbLiftOff in 2018. "Jordan has become a critical player at sbLiftOff, not only improving our internal deal processes but also partnering with our clients to navigate what for many is the largest financial transaction of their life."

"sbLiftOff is a little different from other national M&A firms," says Gersh. "Not only do we bring industry expertise and execution prowess, but I'm glad to say we also bring humanity to investment banking." Prior to sbLiftOff, Gersh served as Senior Director of Investment Capital at FIS Global, responsible for approximately $1 billion in annual capital management, contributing to more than $10 billion in aggregate M&A transaction value.

During Mr. Gersh's tenure at sbLiftOff, the company has added senior staff, increased the number of annual deal closes, and grown its national reach far beyond the DMV region to other GovCon hubs – from Huntsville, Alabama to Tampa, Florida and Dayton, Ohio. Most recently, the firm has expanded into the missile defense, software and SaaS, and Intelligence Community sectors.

"Jordan is a perfect match for sbLiftOff's cooperative corporate culture," says sbLiftOff President, Nancy Langer. "Not only is Jordan a natural team builder, but his strong technical skills and understanding of our client's personal goals makes him a great partner during the challenging M&A process."

Mr. Gersh now joins sbLiftOff's co-founders, Sharon Heaton and Nancy Langer, as a co-owner of sbLiftOff and an essential part of the management circle. "Becoming a co-owner of sbLiftOff is both an honor and a responsibility," says Mr. Gersh. "I'm driven by the mission of serving middle-market business owners, who make up the backbone of the U.S. economy."

Mr. Gersh holds an MBA from Duke University, where he earned the coveted Fuqua Scholar distinction by graduating at the top of his class, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance with honors from University of Florida. He lives very happily – and warm – in South Florida with his wife and two rescue dogs.

