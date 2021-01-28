Jordan Greek Joins LeaseLock as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock, the world's leading insurtech provider to the rental housing industry, today announced that Jordan Greek has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales for the Pacific Northwest. He will focus on the procurement of large contracts and bolstering the growth of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ and overall sales efforts.

Greek comes to LeaseLock after working at Knock where he served as Vice President of Sales for the company's Northwest division. Prior to Knock, Greek spent seven years at Zillow, where he managed revenue growth and retention, and planned and executed new customer acquisitions. Greek also evaluated, closed and managed new strategic business partnerships, oversaw market analysis and provided leadership in the design and implementation of strategic business objectives.

"Jordan's skill set — particularly his sales expertise and ability to forge and retain business alliances — will pair well with our vision to be a true partner for our enterprise rental housing clients," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer at LeaseLock. "We're excited to have Jordan on our sales leadership team and look forward to his contributions to further accelerate LeaseLock as the first enterprise insurtech platform."

As the only B2B insurance technology platform serving enterprise rental housing providers, LeaseLock seamlessly integrates with property management systems and back-office workflows. Operators can market their properties as Zero Deposit communities, LeaseLock's flagship solution, and they also receive $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage for each new lease with the standard coverage plan. Meanwhile, residents pay an affordable monthly deposit waiver fee instead of an expensive upfront deposit.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Pinnacle, Alliance, Avenue5, Harbor Group, The Bainbridge Companies, LMC and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic and Goodman Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock deploys software and a proprietary AI-driven risk platform to eliminate deposits across entire rental housing portfolios while creating a modern lease experience for residents—faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, Calif., LeaseLock has insured over $800 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology, and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

