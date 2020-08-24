Jordan Kimmel Joins Lebenthal Diversified Asset Management as Chief Equity Strategist and Portfolio Manager for The Lebenthal Separately Managed Equity Accounts

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran investment advisor Jordan Kimmel has joined Lebenthal Diversified Asset Management Inc. as Chief Equity Strategist and Portfolio Manager for Separately Managed Equity Accounts. Based in the firm's new Hauppauge headquarters, Kimmel will focus on high net worth individuals who seek to balance safety and reasonable growth during a tumultuous time.

Kimmel: "My association with the Lebenthal team enables us to offer even more customized, cross-industry investing strategies for individuals while maintaining their own comfort zone."

"This is another major step in the resurrection of the renowned Lebenthal brand," said Dominick Tavella, a frequent Fox Business commentator who serves as President and Chief Investment Officer of the Long Island-based asset management firm and sister company Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm. "Jordan's arrival marks the latest stage in the expansion of the brand since fellow Long Islander Michael Hartzman and I acquired the trademark in 2019. Known for many years as a municipal bond powerhouse, Lebenthal has evolved into one of Long Island's largest Registered Investment Advisors. Bringing in Jordan, we have created a team that can offer high net worth clients separately managed accounts for equities and fixed income portfolios."

"Jordan shares our dedication to the welfare of our clients and the prudent growth of their core wealth," added Hartzman, CFP and President of Broker/Dealer Lebenthal Financial Services, Inc. "We welcome Jordan and his commitment to enhance the well-being of our clients, and the opportunity to utilize his well-known disciplined strategies to assist them in achieving their long-term plans."

The investment approach of Kimmel's actively managed equity portfolios complements Lebenthal's actively managed indexing strategies. "It's not an either-or decision," noted Kimmel. "Instead, my association with the Lebenthal team enables us to offer even more customized, cross-industry investing strategies for individuals while maintaining their own comfort zone."

Kimmel is known in the investment community for developing disciplined fundamental quantitative models, including the Magnet® Stock Selection Process, one of the first to blend value, growth, and momentum. During his career, Kimmel has worked with families and corporations, and licensed his Magnet process to prominent institutions, including John Nuveen & Co., while managing and advising portfolios.

He also developed the FACTS® Framework, which identifies companies with the highest "integrity rank" utilizing financial and non-financial quantitative indicators of integrity that go beyond traditional ESG, or corporate environmental, social and governance factors.; and the Growth with Income model, which focuses on a select group of 50 U.S.-based companies that collectively yield healthy dividends while increasing them over multi-year periods.

Kimmel's arrival also enables Lebenthal to offer the proprietary U.S. Elite process, which incorporates an analytical focus on large-cap stocks that typically occupy the top of the bell curve of returns.

"Meeting both Dom and Mike is refreshing," said Kimmel. "I look forward to joining this successful leadership team whose predecessor firms grew steadily over the last 30 years by taking a client-first approach, offering conservative and fiduciary plans for affluent high net worth clients, as well as retirement planning for thousands of clients."

Kimmel's financial industry experience encompasses 30 years of focus on the management of equity portfolios. His career began in the fixed income area at AG Edwards and continued with such firms as Paine Webber and Dean Witter. He holds a B.S. degree in Economics and a M.S. degree in Urban and Policy Science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

The legendary Wall Street "Lebenthal" brand was first established in 1925 by husband-and -wife Louis and Sayra Lebenthal, and subsequently became a household name by the TV spots and print ads featuring their affable son, Jim, that ran nationally. In 2018, Michael Hartzman and Dominick Tavella — who first partnered and brought their practices together in 2012 — were approached by Andy Grillo, former president of Lebenthal Wealth Advisors, about acquiring the legendary brand from the founder's grandchildren. The duo — who were already known on Long Island and in South Florida as successful independent advisors with high-touch, client-centric financial practices —formally purchased the Lebenthal brand in 2019 and began the process of merging all of their activities under the Lebenthal banner. Hartzman had been President of Broker/Dealer Bristol Financial Services, which has since evolved into Lebenthal Financial Services, located in Jericho, N.Y. Tavella had served as President of Diversified Private Wealth Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory firm that now operates under the Lebenthal Global Advisors name. Today, the combined firms represent more than $750 million of client assets, and employ 25 people in Hauppauge and Jericho.

