Jordan Logistics Selects Metafora to Scale Freight Brokerage Unit

NATCHEZ, Miss., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Logistics, a full-scale freight brokerage and sister company to Jordan Carriers, has selected Metafora, an industry-leading technology consulting firm, to embark on an ambitious growth journey. This collaboration aims to revamp Jordan Logistics's brokerage business. The updated unit will deliver a more robust and complementary service to their existing asset business, reinforcing Jordan's position as a frontrunner in flatbed transportation services.

With 31 years in logistics, the Jordan companies have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional freight brokerage services and fostering an extensive network of carriers. Recognizing the need for transformative change to further elevate their business, Jordan Logistics has turned to Metafora to harness Metafora's expertise in technology and strategic consulting.

Tim Malloy, President of Jordan Logistics comments, "After careful consideration, we selected Metafora as our strategic partner because of their proven track record in building and growing freight brokerage units. We believe their deep understanding of our business challenges and their innovative approach will be instrumental in driving our growth and transforming our service offerings."

Adam Perlmutter, Director of Industry Consulting at Metafora says, "We are thrilled to be chosen by Jordan Logistics as their consulting partner. In today's dynamic freight market, companies that proactively seek improvement, like Jordan Logistics, are the ones that excel. We are confident that our collaboration will unlock new possibilities for Jordan Logistics, enabling them to stay ahead in this ever-evolving industry."

Both companies are excited about this partnership as it exemplifies a shared vision to deliver superior services and revolutionize the logistics landscape.

Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy. Metafora's goal is to help businesses overcome obstacles and drive progress through better development and application of freight tech. Our mission is to drive the transportation industry forward, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

Founded in 1992, Jordan Carriers is a family-owned and operated asset-based carrier with over 750 flatbed trucks. Its sister company, Jordan Logistics, is a brokerage company with a database of over 5,000 carriers. The Jordan Logistics network of carriers includes flatbeds, dry vans, and refrigerated trucks, and the company boasts the flatbed industry's most driver-friendly freight.

