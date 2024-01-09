Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Elevates Amir Halevy, Jeb Golinkin to Partner

News provided by

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC

09 Jan, 2024, 12:37 ET

New partners bolster firm's leadership team for 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based law firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC has promoted civil lawyers Amir Halevy and Jeb Golinkin to partner, strengthening the firm's leadership for 2024.

"Amir and Jeb have each demonstrated a tremendous level of commitment to their clients and practices," said partner Kevin Jordan. "Both of them offer invaluable expertise to our team, and this recognition is well-deserved. It is a great pleasure to honor their contributions and accomplishments in this way."

Mr. Halevy's experience includes a dual background in medicine and law, having served 16 years on the faculty of Baylor College of Medicine before earning his J.D. from the University of Houston. He has identified and developed medical and scientific defenses for products liability litigation involving pharmaceuticals and chemicals. He is also experienced with general commercial litigation matters, including theft of trade secrets, breach of contract and tortious interference.

Trial lawyer Mr. Golinkin handles cases involving breach of contract, trade secrets, arbitration, intellectual property, securities fraud and others. His experience also includes the constitutionality of regulations related to online gambling, unlawful retaliation and complex contractual interpretation. Before joining the firm, Mr. Golinkin clerked for U.S. District Judge James R. Nowlin in the Austin division of the Western District of Texas. He has been selected to The Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch list each year since 2021 for his work in commercial litigation.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.   

Media Contact:  
April Arias
800-559-4534 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC

