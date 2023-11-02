Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Named to 2024 List of Best Law Firms

Firm receives highest ranking for commercial litigation practice in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne has earned a place on the 2024 list of Best Law Firms by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most revered legal listings in the industry.

The firm earned repeat recognition as a Tier 1 firm – the highest ranking possible – for its commercial litigation practice in the Houston metropolitan area. It was also recognized for its representation of defendants in personal injury cases.

"Our firm has an unwavering commitment to client service. Getting it right for our clients is our primary focus," said Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne partner Kevin Jordan. "We are honored to have our clients and peers recognize us for work we love."

Best Law Firms rankings are compiled by the editorial staff at Best Lawyers, based on evaluation of peer survey data, client feedback and independent research.

To be named to Best Law Firms, at least one attorney from the firm must have been listed as a Best Lawyer. Jordan Lynch & Cancienne had six attorneys recognized, including Mr. Jordan, partners Walter Lynch and Michael Cancienne, and Of Counsel Susan K. Thomas. Partner Caroline Carter and trial associate Jeb Golinkin were named Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys have also received accolades from Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon, which named all four firm partners to the 2024 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

To view the full list of Best Law Firms online, visit: https://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

