Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partners Named to 2021 List of Texas Supers Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three partners with Houston-based Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne have been named to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, a legal ranking that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

The 2021 listing honors firm partners Kevin Jordan, Michael Cancienne, and Alaina King Benford. Their selections are based on Super Lawyers' patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research.

Mr. Jordan, recognized for his work with defendants in Personal Injury cases, represents both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal venues across the country. He often works with clients in the chemical and oil and gas industries, many times when the cases involve commercial issues, trade secrets or technology.

Honored for his Business Litigation practice, Mr. Cancienne has an impressive record in a wide range of commercial matters across multiple jurisdictions. He focuses his practice on representing companies as plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of contractual disputes and in disputes involving business torts.

Ms. Benford, who is recognized for her eminent domain and condemnation work, regularly represents global companies and municipal and transportation authorities in cases involving commercial disputes, pipeline and industrial safety, and wrongful death and catastrophic personal industry matters.

"It is our mission as a firm to focus on our clients' needs each and every day – it's what we love to do," said Mr. Jordan. "To be recognized for what we love to do and to have that recognition come from our peers is truly something special."

This is the latest honor for the Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys, who recently earned recognition in another highly respected peer-review attorney guide – The Best Lawyers in America.

The 2021 list will be published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. To see the full list, visit www.superlawyers.com .

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

