Jordan Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Vanguard Claims Administration

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Partners LLC ("Jordan Partners" or "Jordan") today announced a strategic investment in Vanguard Claims Administration, Inc. ("Vanguard Claims" or "Vanguard"), a leading third-party administration (TPA) and independent adjusting (IA) platform serving the property and casualty insurance markets. Jordan Partners' growth capital and operational support will drive Vanguard's expansion as it continues to deliver high-touch, technology-enabled claims management solutions across complex insurance programs.

Vanguard Claims is a family-owned claims management platform serving global Lloyd's of London markets and an expanding roster of domestic U.S. insurance customers. The company delivers end-to-end TPA and IA services to P&C carriers, managing general agents, Lloyd's syndicates, risk retention groups, and self-insured clients nationwide. Vanguard's partnership with Jordan Partners will accelerate investment in technology, data reporting, and client infrastructure, while supporting a disciplined acquisition strategy that consolidates founder-owned TPA and IA businesses into a modern, scalable platform. Distinct from traditional M&A buyers, Vanguard offers founders a long-term partnership that preserves culture, protects long-standing client relationships, and creates continuity for employees.

The investment reflects Jordan Partners' continued focus on partnering with capital-efficient, tech-enabled services businesses that operate in complex B2B sectors, including financial services and insurance.

"Vanguard represents exactly the type of business we seek to partner with—an exceptional founder-led platform with a high integrity culture, deep client relationships, and clear opportunities for scalable growth," said Gordon Green, Co-Founder and Partner of Jordan Partners. "Their combination of service intensity and operational discipline positions them at the forefront of the TPA and IA markets. We are honored and excited to partner with the Vanguard team to support their next phase of growth, expand their national footprint, and help provide a lasting home for founder-owned businesses seeking a thoughtful and aligned succession solution."

The market for third-party administration and claims outsourcing continues to benefit from strong tailwinds driven by increasing claims complexity, heightened regulatory requirements, and growing demand for efficiency and transparency across the insurance ecosystem. Vanguard's integrated TPA and IA platform—combined with its ongoing investments in technology and compliance—positions the company to capitalize on this growth and aligns naturally with Jordan Partners' value-creation framework, which emphasizes automation, strategic tuck-in acquisitions, and operational leverage to drive margins and organic growth.



For Vanguard's leadership, the decision to partner with Jordan was rooted in preserving the culture and service standards built over nearly three decades of family leadership.

"Since 1997, our family has built Vanguard around one simple principle: serve our clients and partners with integrity, accountability, and personal commitment," said Robert Gilliam, Founder and Chairman of Vanguard Claims. "As we looked toward the next chapter, it was essential to find a partner who respected our culture and shared our belief that people and relationships drive lasting success. Jordan Partners brings not only capital but also aligned values and long-term vision that will allow Vanguard to grow while remaining true to who we are."

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward for our organization," said Brian Gilliam, President and CEO of Vanguard Claims. "Jordan understands the balance between investing in scalable infrastructure and preserving the service-first approach our clients have come to expect. With Jordan's strategic support, we will continue to enhance our technology and reporting capabilities, expand our client service teams, and thoughtfully grow our platform through acquisitions without compromising the personal approach that defines Vanguard."

Evolve Capital Partners Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vanguard Claims. Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Gunderson Dettmer for Jordan Partners and Wiggin and Dana for Vanguard Claims.

About Jordan Partners

Jordan Partners LLC is a growth-focused private equity firm that partners with founder-owned software and technology-enabled services businesses in B2B sectors, with a focus on the financial services, supply chain and compliance sectors. The firm takes a long-term, performance-driven approach to investing, combining operational support, strategic resources, and a culture-first partnership philosophy to help high integrity, founder-led businesses scale while preserving the values that made them successful. Jordan Partners is led by Co-Founders Brandon Wolfe and Gordon Green and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

