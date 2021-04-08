Jordan Porco Foundation and Concordia University Wisconsin Esports to Hold Mental Health Awareness Livestream Check In

MEQUON, Wis., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegiate Esports programs are growing their presence and influence in athletic departments across the country, with more colleges and universities adding Esports programs to their roster of programs and teams.

The Jordan Porco Foundation (JPF) identified collegiate Esports and their streaming platforms as a virtual way to engage young adults in important mental health conversations. They're partnering with Concordia University Wisconsin's (CUW) Esports to make a greater positive impact in this space.

"33% of all college students experience significant symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions. Among that group, 30% seek help. But of college athletes with mental health conditions, only 10% do," according to the USA Today Report on the results from a student-athletes survey conducted by the Michigan School of Public Health.

"We know that stigma prevents too many college students, especially athletes, from seeking help for mental health illnesses. Adding our Check In program to CUW Esports' livestreaming event creates a unique opportunity for young adults to engage in important mental health conversations within the safe space of their streaming community," says Marisa Giarnella-Porco, Co-Founder and CEO of the Jordan Porco Foundation.

CUW Esports will host their inaugural 8-hr Check In streaming event on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from Noon-8pm CT. You can watch this livestream event at twitch.tv/cuwesports.

"With our program revolving around spending time online, mental health has always been something we have prioritized. We know how toxic the internet can be, so we make sure keeping track of our mental health is built into our program. This need has been heightened even more by the pandemic, so we are thrilled to partner with JPF to help bring even more awareness and attention to the importance of checking in with yourself," says Lewis Smith, Head Coach, CUW Esports.

It's an innovative way to augment their existing mental health and wellness strategy for CUW Esports athletes, encouraging engaging mental health conversations that help reduce stigma, while connecting students to resources.

"This is a really great event to continue our conversations on campus around Mental Wellness. The Esports program is using their platform to raise awareness about common mental issues that athletes deal with, and the Jordan Porco Foundation's Check In program gives student athletes additional tools to take care of their mental well-being and to reduce the stigma around mental health issues. It's a win for our athletes and their mental health!" shared Jeremy Schumacher, Mental Wellness Coach, CUW.

CUW Esports and JPF recognize that it takes a team effort to stand up against stigma, raise mental health awareness, and prevent suicide. A new initiative like this one is a testament to their ongoing commitment to college student athletes' mental wellness.

About CUW Esports

About CUW Esports: Founded at the start of 2020, CUW Esports is the official Varsity Esports Program at Concordia University Wisconsin. There are 70+ student-athletes in the program, spanning across 12+ different Esports. CUW Esports competes year-round in both collegiate and professional events, with multiple teams ranking in the Top 30 in the nation respectively.

About the Jordan Porco Foundation

The Jordan Porco Foundation's mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health, and create a message of hope for young adults. They accomplish this by providing engaging and uplifting peer-run programs. Their programs raise mental health awareness while encouraging help-seeking and supportive behaviors. Learn more about their Check In program and more, at www.jordanporcofoundation.org.

JPF Contact

Rachel Papke, Director of Events & Communications



CUW Esports Contact

Lewis Smith, Head Coach

Jeremy Schumacher, Mental Wellness Coach

