Jordan Sgro Joins Huntsman Mental Health Foundation as Assistant Vice President of Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Mental Health Foundation (HMHF) today announced the appointment of Jordan Sgro as Assistant Vice President of Operations. In this role Jordan will define and implement operations strategy, structure, and processes for the foundation.

Jordan Sgro

"Jordan's exceptional leadership and vision have been significant for the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones through the amazing work happening at Encircle," said Becky Pickle, CEO, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. "I am delighted to welcome her to the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, where I am confident she will continue to make a significant impact through her brilliant operations leadership and her desire to continue to move the needle in mental health and substance use disorders. We are so honored to have her join our team as well as continue our support for Encircle and the wonderful work they do!"

Jordan brings her extensive experience and passion for mental health to the organization where she will be working closely with CEO Becky Pickle to drive transformative fundraising efforts in support of mental health.

As CEO of Encircle, Jordan created and implemented life-changing programs for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, and their families at multiple locations in Utah. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in adding four additional homes, including preparing for the launch of Encircle Ogden later this year. Her leadership has been marked by her ability to navigate financial challenges and guide the organization towards a future of growth and sustainability. Jordan's impact on the community has been profound, inspiring all those around her with her unwavering commitment to the mission of providing safe and supportive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals.

At Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, Jordan will be responsible for driving efficiency, consistency, and innovation within the foundation's operational framework.

"While it is bittersweet to leave Encircle, joining Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is an incredible opportunity to continue my work in mental health," said Jordan, "I am eager to contribute to an organization that is making such a profound difference in the lives of so many."

Sgro's appointment as Assistant Vice President of Operations signifies Huntsman Mental Health Foundation's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the field of mental health and wellness.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Huntsman Mental Health Foundation