Jordan Shipley to Meet With Fans at Northern Tool + Equipment Store Grand Opening

The Northwest Austin store is the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in the city

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is hosting a grand opening event on August 26th at its newest location in Northwest Austin. The new site is the third location in Austin and the 37th Northern Tool + Equipment store in Texas. At the grand opening celebration, shoppers will get the chance to meet former Texas football player Jordan Shipley. Shipley will be at the store from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to chat with fans, take photos and sign autographs.

"It is a pleasure to host Jordan Shipley at our grand opening event in Northwest Austin as we continue to expand our footprint in the state," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "This new location gives a new group of local DIYers and professional tradespeople access to the right tools to get the job done."

Located at 13729 US 183 Highway, Suite 1200, the new retail space will give customers options to find pro-grade tools at great prices and provide job opportunities in the Northwest Austin area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country and plans to add more stores each year.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

