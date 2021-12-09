Jordan Vander Poorten Brings His Newport Beach Firm, TVN Wealth Management, to Golden State

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, continues to expand their presence in California with the addition of Jordan Vander Poorten and his firm TVN Wealth Management located in Newport Beach, CA. Jordan and his associates began TVN Advisors, an accounting firm, and has now expanded advisory services under TVN Wealth Management. The firm is comprised of Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors who offer full-service bookkeeping and tax services for individuals, businesses, trusts and estates, along with individual and business wealth advisory services. He focuses on real estate, start-ups, high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses.

"We are excited to add the depth and breadth of Jordan Vander Poorten and his firm to Golden State" says John Nahas, Founder and President of Golden State. "We continue to prove to advisors across the country that we can give them the platforms, infrastructure and support they need to build, grow and strengthen their practices while they maintain their complete independence to provide their clients with the level of service and commitment they deserve and expect."

More information about Jordan Vander Poorten and TVN Wealth Management can be found at www.TVNwealth.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets1. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer2, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs3, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1As of April 2021.

2As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

3As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

The Golden State family of companies is composed of Golden State Wealth Management ("GSWM"), Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), and Golden State Asset Management ("GSAM"), collectively referred to as "Golden State." TVN Wealth Management is a DBA of GSEP. All firms are federally registered investment advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

