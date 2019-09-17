Jordan Zimmerman Looking For The Hungry, The Gritty And The Obsessed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Zimmerman is known for his success building a multi-billion dollar advertising agency. He knows that building a business is about getting the best out of people, but that only happens when they know how to get the best out of themselves. Growing any business is about growing people. That's why he expanded his reach to help anyone who wants to build an empire. He made a clear commitment a few years ago; he would dedicate a good portion of his time to help others build their dreams and achieve professional success.

His weekly series on Instagram includes Motivation Monday, Winner's Wednesday and Fearless Friday. These posts are full of educational tips but more importantly, they contain messages whose undercurrent is "to never give up on your dreams." He encourages people to not only dream big, but to work harder than anyone else to make those dreams come true.

@JZspeaks is different because he is committed to helping each, not just all. He is notorious for responding to and engaging with his audience on a daily basis at any hour, sharing personal stories of hardships that he turned into successes, such as going from losing a $40MM account to building an agency billing billions of dollars. He also shares the sacrifices he had to make to achieve his own dreams, such as sleeping on his parents' sleeper-sofa for years while he was investing every dollar he had in building his business.

Jordan's commitment to help others expands to other areas, such as onboarding every single associate at the agency; speaking at big conferences (like the 10X Growth Conference); and providing time and funds to different colleges and high schools, especially the University of South Florida, where the School of Advertising & Mass Communications bears his name.

Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman Advertising tells it like it is; providing a balance of passion and wisdom for the people with big dreams. If you are going to have incredible success in life, you have to first believe it's possible, then be committed, passionate and driven. It's not an easy formula, but a proven one, as tireless work ethic and determination to succeed are the building blocks that form Zimmerman's foundation.

Follow @JZspeaks on Instagram for daily motivation on building your dreams, achieving success, and never giving up.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and La-Z-Boy. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

