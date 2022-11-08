Jordan's Skinny Mixes Announces the Launch of Skinny Syrups in Select Target Stores. Make Coffee Shop Dupes at Home Without the Cost, Calories, or Artificial Sweeteners

Skinny Mixes' Naturally Sweetened Skinny Syrups are now available for purchase in designated Target locations across the United States

CLEARWATER, Fla.,, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the number one brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups, announces the launch of three flavors from its Naturally Sweetened Syrup line in select Target stores in various states, including Texas, New Mexico, Virginia, Connecticut, North Carolina, New York, Maryland and more. The Naturally Sweetened Salted Caramel Syrup, Naturally Sweetened Vanilla Bean Syrup, and the Naturally Sweetened Chocolate Mocha Syrup have officially hit the Target shelves and are now available for purchase.

Skinny Mixes Natural Syrups at Target Stores

The Naturally Sweetened Skinny Syrup line is made with stevia, monk fruit, and erythritol and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. They also have zero calories and zero sugar. The Naturally Sweetened Syrups add guilt-free flavor to coffees, lattes, tea, protein shakes, smoothies, baking, and oatmeal – the options are endless. The Naturally Sweetened Chocolate Mocha Syrup provides a rich, luscious, pure chocolate aroma and flavor. The Naturally Sweetened Vanilla Bean Syrup has a rich, creamy taste with a sweet, buttery vanilla aroma. The Naturally Sweetened Salted Caramel Syrup is a natural twist on Skinny Mixes' best-selling flavor. It has sweet and indulgent caramel flavors with a smooth salt accent finish.

"Launching our products in Target is such a huge accomplishment for Skinny Mixes and has been a goal of mine since the very beginning. I am so proud of how much we have grown since our start in 2009 when it was me making margarita mixes in my mom's kitchen," said Skinny Mixes founder Jordan Engelhardt. "We couldn't be more excited for Target shoppers to try our Naturally Sweetened Syrups!"

Skinny Mixes products are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at over 13,000 local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. Images of the Natural Syrups can be found here and are available at select Target locations, which can be found here .

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla and fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow us on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Skinny Mixes