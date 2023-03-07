Jordan's Skinny Mixes Introduces New Naturally Sweetened Syrup Flavors at Natural Products Expo West

America's Leader in Better-For-You Beverages expands Natural Syrup Collection at the Natural Products Expo West

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the number one brand for no sugar syrups, is introducing four new flavors to its Naturally Sweetened Skinny Syrups line debuting at Expo West taking place on March 7th through March 11th. These syrups are made with zero-calorie natural sweeteners and are free of artificial flavors and colors yet still boast a full, delicious flavor. The new varieties include French Vanilla, Caramel, Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint Mocha, as well as the existing favorites, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Dolce, and Chocolate Mocha.

The Naturally Sweetened Skinny Syrups were created based on loyal Skinny Mixes customers' evolving needs and lifestyles. These products are the newest innovation of zero-calorie, guilt-free goodness with no artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, or funky aftertaste. Satisfy your morning coffee shop craving for a fraction of the cost, or use the syrups in smoothies, baked goods, and desserts for a delightfully sweet infusion that tastes anything but sugar-free.

"The Naturally Sweetened Syrup line has been such a fan favorite among customers, so it was a natural to add more of our most popular flavors to the collection," said Skinny Mixes founder Jordan Engelhardt.

Skinny Mixes is unveiling these new flavors at Expo West, which is being held in Anaheim, CA, this weekend. Visit us at Expo West - Hall A Booth #342 to get a taste of the new Naturally Sweetened Skinny Syrup flavors and Natural Margarita Mixes.

Skinny Mixes products are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and over 13,000 local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. Images of the collection can be found here and are available for online orders.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free

sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla and fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow us on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

