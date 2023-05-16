Jordan's Skinny Mixes is the Go-to Brand Behind the Viral #WaterTok Sensation

With over 840 million views, WaterTok has taken over the internet thanks to recipes made with the popular syrup brand's products.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the must-have beverage brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups and mixes, has taken TikTok by storm with its water-enhancing creations. The #WaterTok and #HydrationTok hashtags have been viewed hundreds of millions of times, inspiring users to create their own "hydration stations" featuring fan favorites from the hundreds of varieties of Skinny Mixes syrups including ' Zero-Sugar Unicorn Syrup , Zero-Sugar Dragon Fruit Acai Syrup , Naturally Sweetened Vanilla Bean Syrup and Zero-Sugar Cherry Syrup .

Skinny Mixes products have traditionally been used to satisfy morning coffee shop cravings without spending extra cash, or in smoothies, protein shakes, baked goods, desserts, cocktails, mocktails, and more. The instant sensation of the WaterTok challenge has fans mixing delicious flavor combos to help meet their daily water goals. Jordan's Skinny Mixes' flavor innovation of 100+ zero-calorie, zero-sugar syrups is unmatched, so the number of recipes that can be created is truly endless.

After creators took to TikTok to film their recipe creations, it led Skinny Mixes to officially launch a #WaterTok Challenge which has received over 2 million views and hundreds of video entries. Creators have the opportunity to win a year's supply of Skinny Mixes products by curating creative flavor combinations using their Skinny Mixes products. To enter the WaterTok challenge simply follow @skinnymixes on Tiktok, create your favorite flavored water combo using any of the syrups or mixes and post to TikTok with a hashtag #watertokchallenge. The challenge closes on Wednesday, May 31st, so act fast for a chance to win! For more information, please find the Terms and Conditions HERE .

Bariatric Influencer and Skinny Mixes Ambassador, Tonya Spanglo ( @takingmylifebackat42 ) the original #WaterTok creator, meets her water goals by sharing her new creative combination daily, many of them going viral. One viral recipe being a Pina Colada- Inspired water. Tonya uses the Zero-Sugar Coconut Syrup paired with a pineapple drink mix packet to create a delicious Pina Colada-inspired water. Her TikTok on this recipe went viral receiving over 4 million views and 228K likes.

If you're looking for a sweet treat to indulge in but don't want all the unwanted calories, check out influencer Julia Abott ( @thewatergal_ ) who took to TikTok to show off her viral creation using Zero-Sugar Cotton Candy Syrup and Zero-Sugar Vanilla Almond Syrup to create Birthday Cake Water. Her video reached 2.1 million views and received 149K likes.

Viral teacher creator, Keely Lindler ( @keelylindler ), showcased her water of the day on the social media app, highlighting Zero-Sugar Peach Syrup paired with a SunKist Packet creating a Peach Ring Water to enjoy. The viral recipe reached 801K views and received 56K likes.

"We are thrilled to see our syrups being used in a whole new way with the emergence of #WaterTok and are so inspired by our fans' creativity," said Skinny Mixes founder Jordan Engelhardt. "Our brand has always been at the forefront of innovation and trends, and #WaterTok is no exception. We are so proud to be a part of this viral sensation and to be helping people live a healthier lifestyle while meeting their water goals."

Skinny Mixes syrups are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and at local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes feature best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla, fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, and their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

