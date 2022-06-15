Jordan's Skinny Mixes Launches Naturally Sweetened Line of Margarita Mixes

The iconic brand for low-calorie flavored cocktail mixes will add four new flavors

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading brand for low calorie and low sugar syrups and mixes, Jordan's Skinny Mixes , has continued its product innovation and is proud to release a full line of naturally sweetened margarita mixes today, June 15. Skinny Mixes was inspired to create the mixers after receiving numerous fan requests for all-natural products that are sweetened with natural sweeteners.

Skinny Mixes CEO Jordan Engelhardt Skinny Mixes Naturally Sweetened line of Margarita Mixes

"Similar to how Skinny Mixes began from seeing what was missing in the market, we heard our loyal consumers asking for more all natural products," said Skinny Mixes founder and president, Jordan Engelhardt. "Our four new margarita mixers are so delicious and will absolutely be the must have at every event this summer."

For over a decade, Skinny Mixes has sat atop the low-calorie and low-sugared syrup and mixer market, and known for listening to customer flavor suggestions and being first to market with innovative new flavors. The four margarita mixer flavors are Classic, Peach, Spicy and Strawberry Key Lime and do not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

The naturally sweetened margarita mixes are made with real lime juice and sweetened with agave. These mixers contain 75-percent less sugar and 75-percent less calories than other leading brands but without sacrificing any of the flavor. The mixers are encouraged to be sipped on the rocks or blended after mixing with a favorite tequila.

Skinny Mixes naturally sweetened margarita mixes will be available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and found at local retailers across the US, Canada and Europe. Suggested margarita recipes can be found on the website here and the new naturally sweetened margarita mixes will be available to order online today.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla as well as fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

