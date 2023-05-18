Jordan's Skinny Mixes New Collection Is Truly a Fiesta for Your Taste Buds Featuring the Bold and Unique Flavors of Mexico

The Mexico-Inspired Syrups Collection features Three New Flavors Including Churro, Horchata, and Dulce De Leche

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes, the go-to brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups and mixes, is proud to debut the new Mexico-Inspired Syrups Collection, featuring Churro, Horchata, and Dulce De Leche flavors. This one-of-a-kind collection instantly transports you to enjoy these delectable treats without sacrificing flavor and fun. Time to level up our morning coffees, iced lattes, and waters! Our fans love our unique and innovative flavors that cut the sugar without sacrificing the fun.

New Mexico Inspired Syrups, Churro, Horchata, Dolce De Leche
The Mexico-Inspired Jordan's Skinny Syrups inspire coffee connoisseurs to be their own baristas at home while making Dulce De Leche Iced Lattes, Churro Cold Brews, or even a Horchata Iced Coffee. This syrup collection was created for those who appreciate the flavors of the culture and want to add its historically sweet inspirations to their favorite beverages without all the unwanted calories and sugar.

"We've been working a very long time to perfect these fan-favorite dessert flavors and are excited to finally release them," said Skinny Mixes founder Jordan Engelhardt. "Whether you're a home chef looking for a new staple in your kitchen pantry, or a barista looking for a unique twist on classic drinks, our Mexico-Inspired Syrups are the perfect addition to your repertoire."

Skinny Mixes' Mexico-Inspired Syrup Line is available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. Images of the new collection can be found here, and the syrups are available to order online today.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features bestselling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla as well as fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow us on social media at @SkinnyMixes. #SkinnyMixes #JordansSkinnyMixes #ViralSyrups #WaterTokChallange

