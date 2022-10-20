Jordan's Skinny Mixes Sleighs the Holiday Season with the Addition of Sugar-Free Peppermint Mocha Sauce, Eggnog Syrup and Chestnut Praline Syrup to its Beloved Holiday Collection

The new holiday collection joins returning fan favorites online and in select retailers.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one brand for zero calorie and zero sugar syrups, Jordan's Skinny Mixes , announces the addition of three new products to its best-selling Holiday Collection. The Sugar-Free Peppermint Mocha Sauce, Sugar-Free Eggnog Syrup and Sugar-Free Chestnut Praline Syrup are now a part of the already existing line of well-loved festive products. This Collection intends to bring holiday cheer into your home through seasonal drinks and desserts with all the indulgence and without the guilt.

Chestnut Praline Skinny Mixes Syrup

Skinny Mixes' brand new Peppermint Mocha Sauce is the perfect finishing touch to any beverage or dessert. The seasonal blend of peppermint and chocolate flavors can be added to coffees and lattes and drizzled over ice cream and holiday desserts. The Eggnog Syrup and Chestnut Praline Syrup are delicious, guilt-free additions to your holiday-inspired drinks and recipes.

"The holiday season is right around the corner, and so are festive coffee drinks, cocktails, and decadent desserts. We reimagined our Holiday Collection to give people a way to enjoy all those delicious treats without all the extra calories and sugar," said Skinny Mixes founder Jordan Engelhardt. "Our holiday lineup is one of our highest anticipated launches of the year, and we are so excited to be adding these three new products!"

The previously released and crowd-pleasing Skinny Mixes Holiday Collection products include 0 sugar, 0 calorie, and 0 carb Skinny Syrup flavors. Peppermint Bark Syrup, Sugar Cookie Syrup, Gingerbread Latte Syrup, White Chocolate Mocha Syrup Holiday Edition, Salted Caramel Mocha Syrup Holiday Edition, Cinnamon Christmas Spice Syrup, Spiced Cranberry Syrup, Mistletoe Spiced Cranberry Margarita Mix, as well as many Pumpkin favorites.

Skinny Mixes products are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at over 13,000 local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. Images of the Holiday Collection can be found here and are available for online orders.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla and fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow us on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

