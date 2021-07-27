Jordan's Skinny Mixes Will Have You Falling in Love with New Pumpkin and Fall Flavored Syrups

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no question that the most anticipated time of year for coffee lovers is the fall. After countless emails and social media requests, Jordan's Skinny Mixes is excited to announce their new fall lineup, featuring 11 pumpkin flavors, available today nationwide. This is the earliest date the company has released the flavors in order to keep up with customer demand.

For over 12 years, Skinny Mixes has been the number one brand for zero calorie, zero sugar syrups for those who love lattes and coffees, but don't want to settle for the sugary, high calorie offerings from well-known coffee retailers. As the only sugar-free pumpkin option on the market, fans are known to BYOB (Be Your Own Barista) and make their favorite PSL at home or on the go.

With over five million bottles of pumpkin syrups sold, the Skinny Mixes team challenges themselves to innovate each year. This season, customers can expect to see the return of their six favorite pumpkin varieties, including Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Caramel, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, Pumpkin Caramel Scone and Pumpkin Praline Pie, but also the addition of five new flavors, including a Keto option. The new varieties include Vanilla Bean Pumpkin, White Chocolate Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Keto Pumpkin Spice with MCT Oil and Pumpkin Pecan Waffle.

"Pumpkin Spice is without a doubt our number one Skinny Syrup flavor year after year," says Skinny Mixes CEO, Jordan Engelhardt. "We know that our loyal customers crave these products all year round, so we are so excited to be able to offer them their go-to's and some new varieties earlier this year."

For those who are less enthusiastic about pumpkin, but still enjoy fall blends in their coffee, the brand will be returning Maple Bourbon Pecan and adding Maple Donut and Chai.

Skinny Syrups are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at local retailers across the US, Canada and Europe.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, sugar free coffee syrups, cold brew coffee on tap, protein shakes and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features standout Skinny Syrup flavors like Mocha, Salted Caramel and Vanilla as well as fruity flavors like their Blueberry Burst, Peach Ring and Citrus Splash Functional Syrups, plus their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow on social media at @SkinnyMixes.

