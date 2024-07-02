Jordan's Way Founder Continues Pulling 18-Wheeler to Raise Donations for New Rescue Transport Vehicle for the Humane Society of Young County

Jordan's Way Founder Continues Pulling 18-Wheeler to Gain Patreons for New Transport Vehicle for Texas Shelter Post this

This monumental effort is part of a larger campaign to gain 10,000 new Patreons, each one bringing the dream of a new transport vehicle—and countless saved animal lives—closer to reality.

Jordan's Way believes that every animal deserves a loving home. For the past four years, this mission has been to support animal shelters and rescues across the United States, raising over $9 million and influencing thousands of adoptions. Now, an exciting and emotional new effort is set to further the cause and touch even more lives.

Today, the latest and most ambitious PR stunt yet is announced - a challenge to gain 10,000 new Patreons, with the goal of purchasing a $60,000 rescue transport vehicle for the Humane Society of Young County in Graham, Texas.

In an extraordinary display of strength and dedication, Kris Rotonda will pull an 18-wheeler through the streets of Graham, Texas. This monumental feat is not just a test of physical endurance but a testament to Kris's unwavering commitment to the animals he loves.

The challenge is simple: if 10,000 new Patreons are reached, the Humane Society of Young County will receive a brand-new rescue transport vehicle to save even more lives.

"We just started this campaign three days ago, and we've already gained 1,000 new Patreons," said Kris Rotonda. "The outpouring of support has been incredible, and we are so grateful to everyone who has joined us on this journey. But we still have a long way to go, and we need your help to make this dream a reality."

The news of the campaign has already garnered significant media attention, with coverage from News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX, Texomashomepage.com - KFDX, KJTL, and The Graham Leader newspaper. The momentum is building, and the second part of this PR event is planned for July 21.

Jordan's Way has become a beacon of hope for shelter animals nationwide. The journey has taken the team to 300 animal shelters across 50 states, inspiring countless adoptions and providing much-needed funds to struggling shelters.

Kris Rotonda's dedication to his cause is truly inspiring. Every month, he travels to 25 shelters and conducts three-hour live fundraisers, often talking for hours on end to raise awareness and funds for these deserving animals. His efforts have raised over $9 million in the past four years, and the milestone of reaching the $10 million mark is now less than $1 million away.

But the work doesn't stop here. Every month, newsworthy moments are created, whether it's a fundraiser hitting $30,000 in three hours or a dog finding a forever home after spending five years in a shelter. These stories of hope and love fuel the mission and serve as a reminder of why this work is so important.

Once again on July 21, Kris Rotonda will combine his passion for bodybuilding and his love for animals in a breathtaking display of strength and determination. By pulling a 40-ft 18-wheeler through the rural streets of Graham, Texas, Kris aims to raise awareness for shelter pets everywhere. The challenge is to gain 10,000 Patreons for Jordan's Way in just 24 hours. Each new subscriber will help fund future endeavors and enable continued support for countless animals.

"I believe that no animal should ever have to spend their life in a shelter," Kris Rotonda said. "I'm passionate about highlighting the organizations that work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, regardless of age, breed, or health issues. The hero these pets need starts with Patreons."

Join this incredible journey and become a hero for shelter animals. For more information on Jordan's Way and to join the Patreon page, please visit Jordan's Way Patreon at www.patreon.com/JordansWay50StateTourandCanadato300AnimalShelters

Hand in hand, we can change the world for these animals. Every life matters. This is the essence of Jordan's Way.

Website: www.JordansWayTour.com

