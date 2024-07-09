Jordan's Way Tour Surpasses $9 Million Dollars Raised for Animal Shelters As They Head to Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past four years, Jordan's Way has raised over $9 million for shelters and rescues across the U.S. as a part of a gigantic 50-state tour. Known for his high-energy, 3-hour fundraisers via Facebook Live all over the country, founder, Kris Rotonda, is at it again - this time he's headed to the west coast!! This 12-day tour will kick off Monday July 8th in Colorado, then the team will head to Arizona and finally wrap up in New Mexico on the 20th.

Jordan's Way Tour 2024

Kris will host 19 shelters with his one of a kind fundraisers; there will be all sorts of fun challenges- all in good fun and all for the benefit of the amazing facilities and their animals!

Jordan's Way has a new campaign running - Project Patreon. Gaining patreons with monthly subscriptions will give Jordan's Way the funds needed to give back to even more shelters and rescues.

"I believe that no animal should ever have to spend their life in a shelter and I'm passionate about highlighting the organizations who work relentlessly to make sure these pets find loving homes, regardless of age, breed or health issues."

For more information on Jordan's Way and to join their Patreon page, please visit https://www.patreon.com/JordansWay50StateTourandCanadato300AnimalShelters

SOURCE Jordan's Way LLC