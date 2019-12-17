Jordi Cruyff Joins HYPE Sports Innovation's Investment Arm, HYPE Capital, as an Investor and Advisory Board Member

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, Cruyff is looking at new challenges as he concludes his term as the manager of the Chinese Superleague club, Chongqing Lifan, as well as investing in start-ups.

HYPE Sports Innovation is the largest sports innovation platform in the world and the leading global platform for scouting and scaling up sports tech start-ups with its 12 accelerators worldwide and 250 alumni companies who have raised more than $180M during the past 3 years.

HYPE is reviewing various sectors in the world of sports that are seeking new technological solutions based on their experience and connections with leading brands and clubs such as PUMA, Adidas, Asics, and FC Koln. Setting up HYPE Capital was part of the scope to extend the investment activities towards new exciting vectors such as AI, big data, smart stadiums, and fan engagement.

Upon joining the fund, Cruyff said:

"It's an inspiring opportunity for me to closely experience the tech transformation happening these days in sports both on the pitch and on the fan experience side. I am glad to join HYPE's global activity and believe there are true opportunities to impact the future of sports along with unique business opportunities."

The Founder and President of HYPE S.I., Amir Raveh, added: "We are proud and thrilled to have Jordi joining the fund. This will enable HYPE S.I to expand into additional international markets. A respected individual such as Jordi within the football world who played in MUTD and FCB and grew up in AFC Ajax, Jordi is the partner every sports VC dreams of having."

HYPE Capital is in the process of securing a $75M fund which will be dedicated to investing in the best and most promising startups in the realm of sports tech. Among other key industry leaders and investors in HYPE Capital, you can find the former president of Reebok, Uli Becker, Yair Seroussi the former Chairman of Hapoalim Bank, Moran Meiri. Adv, Yossi Sela the managing partner of Gemini Ventures, among others.

