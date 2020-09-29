Jordin Sparks, Ashley Everett and Melissa Butler Raise a Glass to the Beauty of Black Women in Barefoot Wine's 'We Stan for Her' Web Series

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot Wine, a brand committed to inclusivity and amplifying diverse voices, brings Jordin Sparks, Ashley Everett and Melissa Butler together for We Stan for Her, a dynamic four-part web series centered around the unique beauty experience of Black women in America. In the series, which launches today, each woman shares their personal journeys, challenges and wins that will make viewers laugh, relate and, most importantly, learn.

Jordin Sparks Stars in "We Stan For Her" for Barefoot Wine

As a longstanding corporate ally to diverse communities, the #WeStanForHer campaign aims to demonstrate Barefoot's continued commitment to Black women and builds upon last year's Project Purple Light, which celebrated Black women as art by crowdsourcing user-submitted content that was featured in a live and digital art gallery.

Meet the Cast:

Jordin Sparks – Jordin is a multi-platinum recording artist and actress who first rose to fame as the winner of American Idol at the tender age of 16. A Grammy nominee, she continues to create music and as well as pursue her other passions like fitness and baking.

Ashley Everett – Ashley is a professional dancer and actress who has worked with some of entertainment's biggest stars.

Melissa Butler – Melissa is the founder and CEO of a nationwide beauty brand, which she originally started in 2012 after becoming frustrated with the beauty industry's lack of diversity.

Produced by Stony & Yates, each We Stan for Her episode focuses on a key topic, including:

Crowns on Our Head : Sharing perspectives on natural hair versus other hair styles.

: Sharing perspectives on natural hair versus other hair styles. Our Beautiful Story : How heritage and upbringing contribute to beauty preferences and routines.

How heritage and upbringing contribute to beauty preferences and routines. Thriving Queens : Examining Black representation in the beauty industry, while also exploring beauty standards in the workplace.

: Examining Black representation in the beauty industry, while also exploring beauty standards in the workplace. Self-Love: Discussing the concepts of self-love, self-acceptance and feeling confident and beautiful from the inside out.

The series openly examines the culturally unique experience of this community, and these discussions create a forum for Black women to share personal perspectives and challenge the perceptions of beauty, while showcasing a community that is often critiqued and overlooked.

"As we continue our work highlighting the brilliance, grace and beauty of Black women, Jordin Sparks, Ashley Everett and Melissa Butler each lend their respective voice and incredible stories to the We Stan for Her series," says Shannon Armah, Associate Brand Manager for Barefoot. "We hope the discussions shared throughout the series create moments for all Black women to feel seen and celebrated, while also sparking important dialogue amongst viewers."

"Bringing these important conversations to life alongside Ashley and Melissa has really been a thought-provoking and rewarding experience," says singer, songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks. "While filming the We Stan For Her series, I reflected on my journey as a Black woman in entertainment, and I hope the series encourages Black women everywhere to celebrate themselves and reflect on their unique experiences and stories."

To watch all four We Stan for Her episodes and for more information, visit barefootwine.com/we-stan-for-her and follow @BarefootWine on social media.

