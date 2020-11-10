Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW FAIRLEILD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist in the field of Psychiatry for his unwavering devotion to providing quality care and sharing his breadth of medical expertise with Danbury Hospital, Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital, and Yale University School of Medicine.

As a highly distinguished, fellowship-trained and board-certified Psychiatrist, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta is leading an impressive career devoted to serving patients throughout the State of Connecticut. He is currently the Director of Consultation Psychiatry at Danbury Hospital & an Attending Clinician at Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital. For the past eight years, he has gained clinical interests and offered his vast repertoire of expertise in psychosomatic medicine, psychosomatic pharmacology, addiction medicine, HIV psychiatry, and trauma surgery psychiatry. In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, instructing fellows, residents, nurse practitioners, and medical students. He is also a Consultation Liaison of Psychiatry at Nuvance Health.



In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta's distinguished medical career began after he obtained his Medical Degree from the Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, Upon relocating to the United States to further his training, he went on to complete his residency in Adult Psychiatry at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in New York City, and his fellowship in Psychosomatic Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Devoted to furthering his professional development, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta is board-certified in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN).



Remaining abreast of the latest psychiatry developments, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, European Academy Psychosomatic Medicine, and the American Psychiatric Association.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta has been the recipient of awards and accolades including Top Psychiatry in Connecticut. He is also proud to have been nominated twice for the Dr. Melville G. Magida Award by the Fairfield County Medical Association.



In his spare time, Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta enjoys culinary arts and the history of medicine.



Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta dedicates this recognition to his mentor, Dr. Paul Desan.



For further information, please visit https://medicine.yale.edu/psychiatry/profile/jorge_aguilar-zanatta/.

