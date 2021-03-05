Jorge Beltrán Mauri's New Book El Célebre Cubano, A Riveting Narrative About The Rich Heritage, Culture, And Landscape Of Cuba And Its People From The Author's Perspective

It is a realistic and direct description of a Cuba that many are unaware of and that for more than half a century has been deceived, humiliated, and enslaved its fantastic people.

With a fascinating description of different parts of the world and unusual situations that intermingle the author with the world and its different cultures, he takes us on a journey that once started never stops.

This presentation is at the same time a guide for learning and personal evolution.

In this unique copy, the desire for a rebirth of the true Cuban essence is reflected in its pages, bringing to each one of your memories, passion, and a universal awakening."

Published by Page Publishing, Jorge Beltrán Mauri's new book El Célebre Cubano will guide the readers on a profound and mesmerizing journey through Cuban history and tradition through the author's evoking moments in life.

Consumers who wish to know and understand the magnificence of Cuba can purchase El Célebre Cubano in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

